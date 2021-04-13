Our client who is a leading global records and information management specialist, is seeking a Credit Controller to manage allocated debtors (specific accounts) of the debtor’s book. This will start as a 3 month fixed term contract and should your performance be up to standard, the role will become permanent.
Responsibilites:
- Actively collect payment according to payment terms.
- Performs reconciliations of allocated accounts on a daily basis.
- Maintains accurate and complete client information on the system.
- Processes payments, bank deposits and journals as required.
- Deals with and responds to all related client queries.
Requirements:
- Preferable Accounting Diploma or equivalent
- Minimum of 5 years’ credit control experience
- Strong collections experience
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Capacity to deliver under pressure
- Good people skills
- Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines and targets
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal benefits + Incentives