Credit Controller

Our client who is a leading global records and information management specialist, is seeking a Credit Controller to manage allocated debtors (specific accounts) of the debtor’s book. This will start as a 3 month fixed term contract and should your performance be up to standard, the role will become permanent.

Responsibilites:

Actively collect payment according to payment terms.

Performs reconciliations of allocated accounts on a daily basis.

Maintains accurate and complete client information on the system.

Processes payments, bank deposits and journals as required.

Deals with and responds to all related client queries.

Requirements:

Preferable Accounting Diploma or equivalent

Minimum of 5 years’ credit control experience

Strong collections experience

Excellent problem solving skills

Capacity to deliver under pressure

Good people skills

Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines and targets

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal benefits + Incentives

