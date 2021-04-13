Credit Controller

Our client who is a leading global records and information management specialist, is seeking a Credit Controller to manage allocated debtors (specific accounts) of the debtor’s book. This will start as a 3 month fixed term contract and should your performance be up to standard, the role will become permanent.

Responsibilites:

  • Actively collect payment according to payment terms.
  • Performs reconciliations of allocated accounts on a daily basis.
  • Maintains accurate and complete client information on the system.
  • Processes payments, bank deposits and journals as required.
  • Deals with and responds to all related client queries.

Requirements:

  • Preferable Accounting Diploma or equivalent
  • Minimum of 5 years’ credit control experience
  • Strong collections experience
  • Excellent problem solving skills
  • Capacity to deliver under pressure
  • Good people skills
  • Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines and targets
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Normal benefits + Incentives

