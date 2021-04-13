Data Engineer at WebHelp UK

If you can solve a Rubik’s cube, spent hours playing with Lego or ever built a new world in Minecraft, you could be the type of Data Engineer we need.

Webhelp is recruiting an analytical thinker with that Wow factor to join our team. You’ll need to develop modern data warehouse solutions using Azure Stack and design information systems and work-flow diagrams.

Join our fun-loving global community of more than 60,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

Make your mark and apply today.

What we require from you

– Designing, implementing, and supporting key datasets that provide structured and timely access to actionable business information with the needs of the end customer always in view

– Retrieving and analysing data using SQL, Excel, and other data management systems

– Creating ETLs/ELTs to take data from various operational systems and craft a unified dimensional or star schema data model for analytics and reporting

– Developing a deep understanding of vast data sources (existing on the cloud) and know exactly how, when, and which data to use to solve particular business problems

– Creating data tools and web/digital/mobile applications for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimising our analytics, including deployment into operations and client systems

– Assembling large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements

– Identifying, designing, and implementing internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimising data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.

– Building the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL, Azure and the continually emerging big data technologies

– Embedding processes to ensure we regularly check and improve data quality of our core analytics data sources and warehouse

– Working with stakeholders to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs

– Creating and maintaining optimal data pipeline architecture and work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems

– Building analytics tools that utilise the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer experience, operational efficiency and other key business performance metrics

What you’ll need

– Minimum 5 years’ of experience in a Data Engineer role with detailed knowledge of data warehouse technical architectures, ETL/ ELT, reporting/analytic tool, data security, Onion, Repository, Builder, MVC, Faade, Factory or Singleton

– Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems or another quantitative field

– Experience leading and designing data warehousing and analytics project infrastructure, and integrating technical components including using Azure

– Experience with production BI implementation in the Cloud

– Exposure to a reporting tool such as Qlikview or Power BI (Desirable)

– Ability to effectively interpret technical and business objectives and challenges, and articulate solutions

– Experience building and optimising big data pipelines, architectures and data sets

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying.

Take this opportunity to grow within our collaborative team of game-changers.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position