Device and Core

Join a ” home away from home ” This exciting role dealing with device integration and so much more! Cape Town based…. remote for the bulk of the time with being in office once a month or so !! Can you afford to miss out?

Essential: C#, MS SQL, RESTful API experience

Advantageous: AWS Cloud Tech experience, Typescript, Engineering Qualification, CI/CD delivery experience, Assembler, AngularJS, Kafka

Engineering flavoured software developers – B.Engineering degree would be excellent. Unafraid of “bits and bytes”.

MS SQL (must have at a high level)

Looking for developers who have tenacity and problem-solving persistence skills. Join quite a large, strong and outspoken team who are operating at the “choke point” and are under a great deal of pressure as a result.

They write software that writes software and have 2 widespread domains to consider, it’s very complex.

Are you one of those sorts of developers that see a complicated problem to solve and think it’s cool? . If you also enjoy playing with devices in your free time and have a background in hardware THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Tanya : [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position