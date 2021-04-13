Dynamics 365 Developer at 4Sight Holdings

Responsibilities:

Responsible for mapping user requirements for effective Dynamics 365 technology solutions;

Implement and maintain Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning systems as needed;

Provide support for external departments;

Coordinate with users for UAT Testing and signoff;

Developing and testing new systems.

Requirements:

4+ years strong .Net / C#

SQL;

5+ years in IT;

4+ years strong JavaScript;

5+ years experience in Dynamics 365 development and configuration.

Desired Skills:

dynamics 365

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

4Sight Holdings Limited is a public company, incorporated on 29 June 2017 in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Mauritius, specifically for the listing of the 4Sight Group on 19 October 2017.

As a multi-national diversified investment holding company, we leverage our Subsidiaries’ extensive product and services portfolio of Industry 4.0 technology solutions, to create impact that empowers customers to make better and more informed decisions in the modern digital economy.

Our business model is to enable our Subsidiaries to take advantage of various products and solutions within our Group of companies, in order to deliver digital transformation solutions to their customers.

