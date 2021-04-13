Editorial and Online Communications Officer – Ref 20602A

Introduction

Join a stable professional body and be responsible for all online and editorial communications.

Duties & Responsibilities

Editorial & Communications functions:

o Develop the editorial strategy.

o Originate and coordinate inputs, write and edit organisational communication outputs i.e. magazine, documents and newsletters.

o Distribute and facilitate internal communication.

o Contribute to the development of a distribution plan and marketing activities.

o Assist in showcasing the company’s brand and input on opportunities for an increased brand reach and growth.

o Create monthly editorial reports on distribution insights and data.

Online Community Management

o Develop an online digital strategies that meets online audience’s needs and expectations.

o Manage the daily updating and interaction of the company’s online digital community.

o Develop key content of interest to grow followership and increase the impact on online platforms.

o Keep the website updated and manage the uploading of content.

o Produce monthly insight reports and data analytics aimed at infirming the communication strategy

o Assist with the development of a marketing distribution plan for online communication.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:

o Relevant qualification in Marketing / Communications / Journalism / English etc.

o Good knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Hootsuite Social Media Management Platform, Media Monitoring Services (NewsClip Media Monitoring), Sound recorder & Digital camera

Package & Remuneration

R26 000 p.m depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Social Media Development

Journalism

Communications Strategy

Media relations

Online Communications

Strategic Communications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

