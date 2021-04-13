Editorial and Online Communications Officer – Ref 20602A

Apr 13, 2021

Introduction

Join a stable professional body and be responsible for all online and editorial communications.

Duties & Responsibilities

Editorial & Communications functions:
o Develop the editorial strategy.
o Originate and coordinate inputs, write and edit organisational communication outputs i.e. magazine, documents and newsletters.
o Distribute and facilitate internal communication.
o Contribute to the development of a distribution plan and marketing activities.
o Assist in showcasing the company’s brand and input on opportunities for an increased brand reach and growth.
o Create monthly editorial reports on distribution insights and data.

Online Community Management
o Develop an online digital strategies that meets online audience’s needs and expectations.
o Manage the daily updating and interaction of the company’s online digital community.
o Develop key content of interest to grow followership and increase the impact on online platforms.
o Keep the website updated and manage the uploading of content.
o Produce monthly insight reports and data analytics aimed at infirming the communication strategy
o Assist with the development of a marketing distribution plan for online communication.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:
o Relevant qualification in Marketing / Communications / Journalism / English etc.
o Good knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Hootsuite Social Media Management Platform, Media Monitoring Services (NewsClip Media Monitoring), Sound recorder & Digital camera

Package & Remuneration

R26 000 p.m depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Social Media Development
  • Journalism
  • Communications Strategy
  • Media relations
  • Online Communications
  • Strategic Communications

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position