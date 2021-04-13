Editorial and Online Communications Officer – Ref 20602A

Introduction
Join a stable professional body and be responsible for all online and editorial communications.
Duties & Responsibilities
Editorial & Communications functions:
o Develop the editorial strategy.
o Originate and coordinate inputs, write and edit organisational communication outputs i.e. magazine, documents and newsletters.
o Distribute and facilitate internal communication.
o Contribute to the development of a distribution plan and marketing activities.
o Assist in showcasing the company’s brand and input on opportunities for an increased brand reach and growth.
o Create monthly editorial reports on distribution insights and data.
Online Community Management
o Develop an online digital strategies that meets online audience’s needs and expectations.
o Manage the daily updating and interaction of the company’s online digital community.
o Develop key content of interest to grow followership and increase the impact on online platforms.
o Keep the website updated and manage the uploading of content.
o Produce monthly insight reports and data analytics aimed at infirming the communication strategy
o Assist with the development of a marketing distribution plan for online communication.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements:
o Relevant qualification in Marketing / Communications / Journalism / English etc.
o Good knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Hootsuite Social Media Management Platform, Media Monitoring Services (NewsClip Media Monitoring), Sound recorder & Digital camera
Package & Remuneration
R26 000 p.m depending on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Social Media Development
- Journalism
- Communications Strategy
- Media relations
- Online Communications
- Strategic Communications
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma