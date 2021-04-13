Enrolled Nurse

Apr 13, 2021

Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

They are urgently looking for a Surgical Ward Enrolled Nurse

Requirements:

  • Registered with SANC as Enrolled Nurse
  • Compliance with SANC code as enrolled nurse
  • Flexi hour/ Shift work

To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • EN
  • Enrolled Nurse
  • Surgical Ward

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

