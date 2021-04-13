Enrolled Nurse

Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

They are urgently looking for a Surgical Ward Enrolled Nurse

Requirements:

Registered with SANC as Enrolled Nurse

Compliance with SANC code as enrolled nurse

Flexi hour/ Shift work

To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

EN

Enrolled Nurse

Surgical Ward

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position