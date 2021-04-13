Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.
They are urgently looking for a Surgical Ward Enrolled Nurse
Requirements:
- Registered with SANC as Enrolled Nurse
- Compliance with SANC code as enrolled nurse
- Flexi hour/ Shift work
Desired Skills:
- EN
- Enrolled Nurse
- Surgical Ward
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council