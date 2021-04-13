Export Clerk at Headhunters

Our client, an internationally based Livestock and Meat trading company seeks to appoint an experienced Export Clerk – East London
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric
- A Diploma/Degree in Maritime studies
- Import & Exports Certificate/Diploma
- Worked at least 3-5 years in a clearing & forwarding office
- Knowledge of transport and transportation rates
MAIN DUTIES:
- Quotation:
- Obtaining freight forwarders monthly estimates.
- Obtaining product pricing from relevant suppliers.
- Placing orders:
- Coordinate stock procurement and slaughter space.
- Documentation:
- Following up the issuing of Health certificate and Halaal certificate.
- Admin:
- Data capturing
- Filing
- Sage processing:
- Receiving and processing commercial invoice and packing list.
- Processing credit note