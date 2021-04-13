Export Clerk at Headhunters

Our client, an internationally based Livestock and Meat trading company seeks to appoint an experienced Export Clerk – East London

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

A Diploma/Degree in Maritime studies

Import & Exports Certificate/Diploma

Worked at least 3-5 years in a clearing & forwarding office

Knowledge of transport and transportation rates

MAIN DUTIES:

Quotation: Obtaining freight forwarders monthly estimates. Obtaining product pricing from relevant suppliers.

Placing orders: Coordinate stock procurement and slaughter space.

Documentation: Following up the issuing of Health certificate and Halaal certificate.

Admin : Data capturing Filing

Sage processing: Receiving and processing commercial invoice and packing list. Processing credit note



Learn more/Apply for this position