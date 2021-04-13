Export Clerk at Headhunters

Apr 13, 2021

Our client, an internationally based Livestock and Meat trading company seeks to appoint an experienced Export Clerk – East London

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric
  • A Diploma/Degree in Maritime studies
  • Import & Exports Certificate/Diploma
  • Worked at least 3-5 years in a clearing & forwarding office
  • Knowledge of transport and transportation rates

MAIN DUTIES:

  • Quotation:
    • Obtaining freight forwarders monthly estimates.
    • Obtaining product pricing from relevant suppliers.
  • Placing orders:
    • Coordinate stock procurement and slaughter space.
  • Documentation:
    • Following up the issuing of Health certificate and Halaal certificate.
  • Admin:
    • Data capturing
    • Filing
  • Sage processing:
    • Receiving and processing commercial invoice and packing list.
    • Processing credit note

Learn more/Apply for this position