FACTORY MANAGER)
Qualification
- Diploma in Production Management
- 6 years plus Factory Management experience
- Understand ISO and Health and Safety in Factory environment
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for manufacturing at the entire facility
- Daily, weekly, monthly production plan
- Staffing & general HR functions
- Raw good orders
- Budget
- Productivity
- Manages machine maintenance program
- Manages the Quality Controller, SHEQ co-ordinator, warehouse manager & 30 production staff
- Ensure that quality control programs are carried out, to make sure that the quality of all finish products is within specification and ensuring an excellent product quality right from the start.
- Planning – ensuring an accurate Production Plan is in place
- Implementation and maintenance / management of ISO accreditation
- Productivity – measure daily/weekly output vs Plan
- Constant monitoring of production and staff
- Critical liaison with Account Managers and Internal Sales Coordinator
- Machinery – Implemented and preventative program, ensure all machines are maintained, minimize breakdown time
- Research and Development – new methods and processes for efficiency
- Motivate, mentor and lead team
Weekly/Daily meetings to collaborate across all internal stakeholders for production line Production recons – transfers and assemblies.
- General admin
- Wastage vs output – production recons
- Verification of BOM’s
- Stock takes of Raw Materials and Components
- Goods Order & Receiving
- Achieve Budget & Deadlines
Personal Attributes:
Strategic
Ability to lead team effectively to accomplish maximize efficiency
Cultivate teamwork
Show initiative, the desire to drive changes
Manage and conduct disciplinary
Operationally & technically minded
Manufacturing:
Wet products
Sachets for Cosmetics Industry/Fragrances/Liquids
Wet wipes
Hotel amenitiesP
Desired Skills:
- PRODUCTION MANAGER
- WET PRODUCTS
- COSTMETIC
- UNILEVER
- QUALITY CONTROL
- Planning & Organising
- Production line
- Food safety standards
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma