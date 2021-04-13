FACTORY MANAGER

Qualification

Diploma in Production Management

6 years plus Factory Management experience

Understand ISO and Health and Safety in Factory environment

Responsibilities:

Responsible for manufacturing at the entire facility

Daily, weekly, monthly production plan

Staffing & general HR functions

Raw good orders

Budget

Productivity

Manages machine maintenance program

Manages the Quality Controller, SHEQ co-ordinator, warehouse manager & 30 production staff

Ensure that quality control programs are carried out, to make sure that the quality of all finish products is within specification and ensuring an excellent product quality right from the start.

Planning – ensuring an accurate Production Plan is in place

Implementation and maintenance / management of ISO accreditation

Productivity – measure daily/weekly output vs Plan

Constant monitoring of production and staff

Critical liaison with Account Managers and Internal Sales Coordinator

Machinery – Implemented and preventative program, ensure all machines are maintained, minimize breakdown time

Research and Development – new methods and processes for efficiency

Motivate, mentor and lead team

Weekly/Daily meetings to collaborate across all internal stakeholders for production line Production recons – transfers and assemblies.

General admin

Wastage vs output – production recons

Verification of BOM’s

Stock takes of Raw Materials and Components

Goods Order & Receiving

Achieve Budget & Deadlines

Personal Attributes:

Strategic

Ability to lead team effectively to accomplish maximize efficiency

Cultivate teamwork

Show initiative, the desire to drive changes

Manage and conduct disciplinary

Operationally & technically minded

Manufacturing:

Wet products

Sachets for Cosmetics Industry/Fragrances/Liquids

Wet wipes

Hotel amenitiesP

Desired Skills:

PRODUCTION MANAGER

WET PRODUCTS

COSTMETIC

UNILEVER

QUALITY CONTROL

Planning & Organising

Production line

Food safety standards

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

