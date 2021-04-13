Finance Officer – 1 Year Contract

Education Concern is seeking to employ a qualified candidate to provide an efficient and professional service to the centralized financial management and administration unit.

Responsibilites:

Assisting the SFO in collecting budget data for preparing Budget Proposals for Research Projects.

Investment funds, e.g. opening and closing of funds and cost centers; journals; invoice and receipt requisitions.

Clearing of deficit funds.

Run and analyse monthly internal management reports for Principal Investigators (PI’s).

Prepare monthly/quarterly/annual financial reports as per external funder requirements.

Educate and guide PI’s through the regulations involved in using research funds to pay for running costs, travel allowances, sundry purpose advances, etc. Assist them to understand and better manage their finances.

Preparation of bursary documentation for payment to student fee accounts.

Preparation of applications for subsistence and travel, advances and clearance thereof.

Identify weak accounting practices within the Department and with assistance from Faculty Finance implement corrective procedures to ensure that Central Finance Policies are adhered to.

Assist PI’s with the management of research expenditure to keep within the various grant/contract awarded budgets. Assist PI’s to ensure that funds are utilized before end date in order to avoid returning unspent revenue to funders.

Maintain a comprehensive database for all research grants to monitor deliverables.

Manage the release of invoices with deliverables attached by reminding the PI of due dates of deliverables (research reports and financial statements).

Monitor financial statement due dates. Prepare financial statements i.e. monthly, quarterly or annual on time for checking and signature.

Assist with required internal and external audits as per contracts. Ensure that audit queries are resolved.

Requirements:

BCom: Financial Accounting or BTech: Cost and Management Accounting

3 Years’ financial reporting experience within a financial environment

Candidates with working experience in a NGO research environment will be advantages

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

