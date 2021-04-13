Finance Officer x2

The main purpose of the job is to provide an efficient and professional service to the centralized financial management and administration unit of the Faculty Finance, Research Grant and Finance within the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The duties of staff members in HSF have been divided into manageable workloads for each employee. However, there are no hard lines between each job description. Staff members are therefore expected to know all work processes in all finance areas and be able to assist during peak periods, at the discretion of the RFM, RMA or ARMA, when their colleagues are on leave or workloads are heavy.

This job description is not an exhaustive list of all the tasks and, in a changing environment, the specific tasks assigned may differ in detail, but the level of responsibility and overall nature of the work will remain the same

Budgeting

Assisting the SFO in collecting budget data for preparing Budget Proposals for Research Projects

Funds Management & Reporting

Manage Departments’ Research and Investment funds, e.g. opening and closing of funds and cost centers; journals; invoice and receipt requisitions.

Clearing of deficit funds.

Run and analyse monthly internal management reports for Principal Investigators (PI’s).

Prepare monthly/quarterly/annual financial reports as per external funder requirements.

Educate and guide PI’s through the regulations involved in using research funds to pay for running costs, travel allowances, sundry purpose advances, etc. Assist them to understand and better manage their finances.

Preparation of bursary documentation for payment to student fee accounts.

Preparation of applications for subsistence and travel, advances and clearance thereof.

Identify weak accounting practices within the Department and with assistance from Faculty Finance implement corrective procedures to ensure that Central Finance Policies are adhered to.

Prompt and timely reporting on research funds to key stakeholders e.g. PI.

All forms e.g. Journals, requisitions are completed correctly and processed timeously.

Assist PI’s with the management of research expenditure to keep within the various grant/contract awarded budgets. Assist PI’s to ensure that funds are utilized before end date in order to avoid returning unspent revenue to funders.

Maintain a comprehensive database for all research grants to monitor deliverables.

Manage the release of invoices with deliverables attached by reminding the PI of due dates of deliverables (research reports and financial statements).

Monitor financial statement due dates. Prepare financial statements i.e. monthly, quarterly or annual on time for checking and signature.

Assist with required internal and external audits as per contracts. Ensure that audit queries are resolved.

General

Delegated authority for checking of Petty Cash reimbursements.

Delegated authority to check S&T forms.

Petty cash management for department.

Manage and prepare journals for charge outs from Department’s operating fund for central purchases and charges.

Assist SFO, ARMA and RMA on all ad hoc assignments.

Minimum qualifications

An Accounting or Financial Qualification from a Tertiary institution is required and proven experience within a financial environment. If qualified by experience, at least 5 years’ experience at the advertised level, with the same/ similar key performance areas

Minimum experience

(type and years)

3 Years’ experience within a financial environment

Desired Skills:

Finance

budget

NGO

Invoice Processing

About The Employer:

www.sdrecruitment.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position