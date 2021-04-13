Firmware Engineer

Our client is looking for a professional Firmware Engineer to execute the complete firmware development lifecycle.

Requirements:

BSc degree in Electronic or Computer Engineering.

Min 5 years’ experience Firmware Development.

Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on electronic products.

Proven working experience in firmware design and development.

Solid programming experience in C or C++.

Proven experience in embedded systems design.

Familiarity with software configuration management tools, defect tracking tools, and peer review.

IoT and STS experience preferable.

Responsibilities:

Analysing and enhancing efficiency, stability, and scalability.

Design and implement firmware and systems.

Design, develop, code, test, and debug firmware.

Create Specifications and Test documents.

Review code and designs.

Analyse and enhance efficiency, stability, and scalability of firmware systems.

Integrate and validate new product designs.

Provide postproduction support for improvements and changes to products.

Interface with hardware design, Test Equipment, and development team.

Assess third party and open source software.

Assist Validation Test Department during firmware and product testing.

Version control of firmware.

Desired Skills:

Firmware

Embedded

Electronic

C

C++

IoT

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position