Our client is looking for a professional Firmware Engineer to execute the complete firmware development lifecycle.
Requirements:
- BSc degree in Electronic or Computer Engineering.
- Min 5 years’ experience Firmware Development.
- Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on electronic products.
- Proven working experience in firmware design and development.
- Solid programming experience in C or C++.
- Proven experience in embedded systems design.
- Familiarity with software configuration management tools, defect tracking tools, and peer review.
- IoT and STS experience preferable.
Responsibilities:
- Analysing and enhancing efficiency, stability, and scalability.
- Design and implement firmware and systems.
- Design, develop, code, test, and debug firmware.
- Create Specifications and Test documents.
- Review code and designs.
- Analyse and enhance efficiency, stability, and scalability of firmware systems.
- Integrate and validate new product designs.
- Provide postproduction support for improvements and changes to products.
- Interface with hardware design, Test Equipment, and development team.
- Assess third party and open source software.
- Assist Validation Test Department during firmware and product testing.
- Version control of firmware.
Desired Skills:
- Firmware
- Embedded
- Electronic
- C
- C++
- IoT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree