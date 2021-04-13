Firmware Engineer

Apr 13, 2021

Our client is looking for a professional Firmware Engineer to execute the complete firmware development lifecycle.

Requirements:

  • BSc degree in Electronic or Computer Engineering.
  • Min 5 years’ experience Firmware Development.
  • Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on electronic products.
  • Proven working experience in firmware design and development.
  • Solid programming experience in C or C++.
  • Proven experience in embedded systems design.
  • Familiarity with software configuration management tools, defect tracking tools, and peer review.
  • IoT and STS experience preferable.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement firmware and systems.
  • Design, develop, code, test, and debug firmware.
  • Create Specifications and Test documents.
  • Review code and designs.
  • Analyse and enhance efficiency, stability, and scalability of firmware systems.
  • Integrate and validate new product designs.
  • Provide postproduction support for improvements and changes to products.
  • Interface with hardware design, Test Equipment, and development team.
  • Assess third party and open source software.
  • Assist Validation Test Department during firmware and product testing.
  • Version control of firmware.

Desired Skills:

  • Firmware
  • Embedded
  • Electronic
  • C
  • C++
  • IoT

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

