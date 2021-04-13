Fleet Controller

  • Monitor trucks and trailers and rep vehicles via our tracking system – V Track
  • Monitor drivers and trucks via our camera system – Amber Connect.
  • Monitor driver behavior
  • Carry out planning instructions from the operations and ensuring that they are strictly followed through.
  • Receive PODs and Trip sheets from drivers
  • Review and submit daily Missing mileage, local unaccounted, local idle vehicle reports to supervisor,
  • Daily exception reports to Operations Manager.
  • Manage driver schedules
  • Manage and ensure drivers are abiding by company policy, legal requirements, and according to the contract with our clients
  • Monitor and manage Driver performance and behaviors against daily Load Plan requirements & KPIs (e. g cycle times, turn-around times, and stoppages) for each vehicle
  • Ensure all required Documentation e.g., POD’s, load & off-load sheets, fuel, toll, wash, and weighbridge slips) are handed in timeously
  • Proactive Driver communications and daily debriefs o Monitor & manage Driver rest periods, overtime, and other statutory requirements * * *
  • Fleet Management*
  • Track and monitor fleet regularly to ensure that Drivers are adhering to schedules and that there is no unusual activity
  • The fleet must be inspected regularly (daily pre-trip inspections mandatory), maintenance and repairs scheduled timeously
  • Monitor and report on fuel usage, and manage Driver performance to achieve targets
  • Ensure that any accidents/incidents are logged and reported to Managemen

Desired Skills:

  • v track
  • Amber Connect
  • Fleet
  • Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

