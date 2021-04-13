Fleet Controller

- Monitor trucks and trailers and rep vehicles via our tracking system – V Track
- Monitor drivers and trucks via our camera system – Amber Connect.
- Monitor driver behavior
- Carry out planning instructions from the operations and ensuring that they are strictly followed through.
- Receive PODs and Trip sheets from drivers
- Review and submit daily Missing mileage, local unaccounted, local idle vehicle reports to supervisor,
- Daily exception reports to Operations Manager.
- Manage driver schedules
- Manage and ensure drivers are abiding by company policy, legal requirements, and according to the contract with our clients
- Monitor and manage Driver performance and behaviors against daily Load Plan requirements & KPIs (e. g cycle times, turn-around times, and stoppages) for each vehicle
- Ensure all required Documentation e.g., POD’s, load & off-load sheets, fuel, toll, wash, and weighbridge slips) are handed in timeously
- Proactive Driver communications and daily debriefs o Monitor & manage Driver rest periods, overtime, and other statutory requirements * * *
- Fleet Management*
- Track and monitor fleet regularly to ensure that Drivers are adhering to schedules and that there is no unusual activity
- The fleet must be inspected regularly (daily pre-trip inspections mandatory), maintenance and repairs scheduled timeously
- Monitor and report on fuel usage, and manage Driver performance to achieve targets
- Ensure that any accidents/incidents are logged and reported to Managemen
Desired Skills:
- v track
- Amber Connect
- Fleet
- Logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma