Front-End Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Frontend Developer with Angular and Mobile Application experience to join their dynamic team. This person will be required to develop, maintain and improve frontend applications.
Requirements:
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma
- 4 – 6 years’ experience working as a Frontend Developer
- Experience in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web Applications – using Ionic Framework
- Angular 2+ ; React; Typescript; JavaScript; CSS/SCSS
- Angular integration with Rest Services
- Experience in publishing Applications to App Store & Play Store
- Agile Development practices
- Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD etc)
- UI/UX Design will be beneficial
- Knowledge of, or exposure to, AWS Amplify/AppSync will be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Angular 2
- React
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- CSS
- UI
- Mobile Development
- Agile
- Rest Services
- Ionic Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma