Front-End Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Frontend Developer with Angular and Mobile Application experience to join their dynamic team. This person will be required to develop, maintain and improve frontend applications.

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma

4 – 6 years’ experience working as a Frontend Developer

Experience in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web Applications – using Ionic Framework

Angular 2+ ; React; Typescript; JavaScript; CSS/SCSS

Angular integration with Rest Services

Experience in publishing Applications to App Store & Play Store

Agile Development practices

Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD etc)

UI/UX Design will be beneficial

Knowledge of, or exposure to, AWS Amplify/AppSync will be beneficial

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

