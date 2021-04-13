Front-End Developer

Apr 13, 2021

Our client is looking for a Senior Frontend Developer with Angular and Mobile Application experience to join their dynamic team. This person will be required to develop, maintain and improve frontend applications.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma
  • 4 – 6 years’ experience working as a Frontend Developer
  • Experience in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web Applications – using Ionic Framework
  • Angular 2+ ; React; Typescript; JavaScript; CSS/SCSS
  • Angular integration with Rest Services
  • Experience in publishing Applications to App Store & Play Store
  • Agile Development practices
  • Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD etc)
  • UI/UX Design will be beneficial
  • Knowledge of, or exposure to, AWS Amplify/AppSync will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 2
  • React
  • Typescript
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • UI
  • Mobile Development
  • Agile
  • Rest Services
  • Ionic Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

