Front End Developer

DESCRIPTION:

You will develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of the Online Portal. The job requires working together with other developers, designers, and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience.

JOB OUTPUT:

– Implement new frontend functionality

– Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes

– Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

CORE FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE / SKILLS:

– HTML5

– CSS3

– Intermediate JavaScript

– Basic Typescript

– Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency

– Up to date web development best practices

– Ability to work with a team of developers

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial

– At least 3 years web development

– Web design experience is beneficial

