Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer with Cloud knowledge to join the team to develop, maintain and continuously improve the above platform and modules.
Requirements
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma
At least 1 year experience working in a similar role
Solid technical knowledge of Cloud Solutions with Cloud experience a bonus
- Working experience in agile development methodologies
Good understanding of system architecture and deployment in a 24/7 environment
The following skills/technologies are required:
Coding language requirements: JavaScript for NodeJS, Mobile and Web App Frameworks
- AWS – Knowledge or experience in the following: Lambda, S3, CloudWatch, SES, SNS, SQS, API Gateway, RDS (PostgreSQL), CDK, EventBridge.
- Framework requirements: Web and Mobile JavaScript frontend frameworks (Preferred Ionic & Angular, but experience in React/Vue also accepted)
- Other skills: HTML, CCS; Linux server skills, the basics; Git skills
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Cloud
- JavaScript
- NodeJS
- Ionic
- Angular
- Lambda
- CloudWatch
- SQS
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma