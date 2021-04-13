Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer with Cloud knowledge to join the team to develop, maintain and continuously improve the above platform and modules.

Requirements

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma

At least 1 year experience working in a similar role

Solid technical knowledge of Cloud Solutions with Cloud experience a bonus

Working experience in agile development methodologies

Good understanding of system architecture and deployment in a 24/7 environment

The following skills/technologies are required:

Coding language requirements: JavaScript for NodeJS, Mobile and Web App Frameworks

AWS – Knowledge or experience in the following: Lambda, S3, CloudWatch, SES, SNS, SQS, API Gateway, RDS (PostgreSQL), CDK, EventBridge.

Framework requirements: Web and Mobile JavaScript frontend frameworks (Preferred Ionic & Angular, but experience in React/Vue also accepted)

Other skills: HTML, CCS; Linux server skills, the basics; Git skills

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud

JavaScript

NodeJS

Ionic

Angular

Lambda

CloudWatch

SQS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

