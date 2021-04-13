Full Stack Developer

Apr 13, 2021

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer with Cloud knowledge to join the team to develop, maintain and continuously improve the above platform and modules.

Requirements

  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma

  • At least 1 year experience working in a similar role

  • Solid technical knowledge of Cloud Solutions with Cloud experience a bonus

  • Working experience in agile development methodologies

  • Good understanding of system architecture and deployment in a 24/7 environment

  • The following skills/technologies are required:

  • Coding language requirements: JavaScript for NodeJS, Mobile and Web App Frameworks

  • AWS – Knowledge or experience in the following: Lambda, S3, CloudWatch, SES, SNS, SQS, API Gateway, RDS (PostgreSQL), CDK, EventBridge.
  • Framework requirements: Web and Mobile JavaScript frontend frameworks (Preferred Ionic & Angular, but experience in React/Vue also accepted)
  • Other skills: HTML, CCS; Linux server skills, the basics; Git skills

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Cloud
  • JavaScript
  • NodeJS
  • Ionic
  • Angular
  • Lambda
  • CloudWatch
  • SQS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position