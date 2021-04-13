Full Stack Java Developer

Work for that prestigious, classy , world renown brand . The one that will challenge you and have you stretching your tech abilities . ( Full relocation will be paid ++++ )

This role will require you to relocate. All candidates must be based on site. Please take this into account when considering this role . ( Full relocation will be paid +++++ )

Tech Stack includes :

Java

Spring and Springboot

Hibernate

React

Devops – specifically strength in containers.

Will consider both contract and permanent options !

If you have a strong analytical apptitude then this is the role for you . For more information on this role please contact @[Email Address Removed]

