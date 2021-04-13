General Manager (Alberton) – Ref 20685

Introduction

Excellent opportunity for a General Manager for a Retail Property in Alberton!

Duties & Responsibilities

Managing Income and Expense

a. Responsible for effective budgeting of income and expenses.

i. A thorough understanding of the rental income expected in terms of the existing

leases and budgeting the proposed terms and conditions for the renewal of lease

agreements.

ii. Calculation of turnover rental expected per tenants.

iii. Calculate rates recoveries per tenant bearing in terms of the expected expense.

iv. Interpreted meter reading reports of what is to be expected in terms of the recovery

of Municipal expenses.

v. Liaise with the operations manager in terms of the requirements for maintenance of

the Centre and compile a long-term plan for the continuous maintenance of the

Centre.

vi. Presenting the Centre’s budget to the Asset Manager and owners.

b. Managing the finances for the Centre to achieve budget by:

i. Being part of the decision-making process regarding expenses that influence the

income statement.

ii. Subsequently report monthly on the variance to the budget of the income

statement. This will include populating comments on MDA on each variance and

explain these variances at the management meeting.

iii. Identify opportunities and bring about change to achieve a better outcome in terms

of our actual position versus the budget.

iv. Update the forecast monthly and give a summary of accruals when required.

Managing Vacancies and Renewals

a. Ensure that leases are timeously renewed.

b. Liaise with vacating tenants to ensure that they reinstate the premises in terms of their

lease.

c. Ensure that vacant premises are in a condition to have a positive marketing outcome.

d. Ensure that a neatly designed “To let” sign or vinyl decal on the premises with your contact

details, are installed.

e. Follow up on prospective tenants by considering the prospective tenants offering and if it

will fit into the letting strategy for the property and that the market will respond to the

offering.

f. On a regular basis discuss and agree to a letting strategy with your Asset Manager.

g. Canvas new prospected tenants by way of walking the streets, contact, and talk to

prospective tenants. Know your immediate surroundings and competition.

h. Keep a record of discussions with prospective tenants and report on your progress

monthly.

i. Conclude lease terms, assist with the process of getting the lease signed, and ensure that

deposits are paid before tenants occupy the premises.

a. Ensure that leases are timeously renewed. b. Liaise with vacating tenants to ensure that they reinstate the premises in terms of their lease. c. Ensure that vacant premises are in a condition to have a positive marketing outcome. d. Ensure that a neatly designed “To let” sign or vinyl decal on the premises with your contact details, are installed. e. Follow up on prospective tenants by considering the prospective tenants offering and if it will fit into the letting strategy for the property and that the market will respond to the offering. f. On a regular basis discuss and agree to a letting strategy with your Asset Manager. g. Canvas new prospected tenants by way of walking the streets, contact, and talk to prospective tenants. Know your immediate surroundings and competition. h. Keep a record of discussions with prospective tenants and report on your progress monthly. i. Conclude lease terms, assist with the process of getting the lease signed, and ensure that deposits are paid before tenants occupy the premises. Managing Arrears

a. At all times have a clear understanding of what our position is in terms of outstanding rental

of each tenant.

b. On a weekly basis have a discussion with your credit controller to understand what the

items are that you can assist with.

c. Where you need the Asset Manager to assist you, have these meetings with your tenants

to ensure that the arrears are paid.

d. Report on arrears in the management meeting.

e. Be part of the process of managing legal arrears.

f. Propose bad debt write off when needed.

a. At all times have a clear understanding of what our position is in terms of outstanding rental of each tenant. b. On a weekly basis have a discussion with your credit controller to understand what the items are that you can assist with. c. Where you need the Asset Manager to assist you, have these meetings with your tenants to ensure that the arrears are paid. d. Report on arrears in the management meeting. e. Be part of the process of managing legal arrears. f. Propose bad debt write off when needed. Managing the look and feel of the property.

a. Obtain a good knowledge of the costumer experience when they visit the Centre.

b. Considered all scenarios to ensure that the costumers have the best possible experience.

Such scenarios include the level of cleaning and security that the Centre offer as well as

the experience accessing the property.

a. Obtain a good knowledge of the costumer experience when they visit the Centre. b. Considered all scenarios to ensure that the costumers have the best possible experience. Such scenarios include the level of cleaning and security that the Centre offer as well as the experience accessing the property. Managing Centre Management Team | including Marketing Manager | Assistant or appointed

agency:

a. Exhibition court approval, set-up and sales must be monitored daily, weekly, and monthly.

Total sales generated per month and per annum must be evaluated and compared to

target. High standards must be upheld, and quality and variety of exhibitors must be

monitored with the responsible individual.

b. Annual Marketing Strategy approval will be compiled with the asset manager and owner

and must be reviewed constantly.

? Campaigns must be executed. according to the approved annual marketing

calendar and align to company objectives.

? Campaign budget and execution must be scrutinized.

c. Marketing budget approval and monthly review must be compared to available budget and

income statement figures. Funds must be applied resourcefully and responsibly but also

ensure successful execution.

d. The Marketing team must be monitored and driven to secure additional value, community

involvement, local media support. Community relations is of utmost importance.

e. Social media pages must be reviewed and checked regularly.

f. Tenant relations and communication must be reviewed and approved, and quality of

communication and the documentation thereof must be monitored.

g. The Marketing agency must be scrutinized and managed for best possible results and

collaboration.

h. Reporting and documentation must be approved, and high standards maintained with

correct, relevant, and up to date content.

i. Key deliverables for marketing management and campaigns on various platforms must be

agreed upon and monitored monthly.

j. Weekly meetings with Marketing team to discuss current status quo and upcoming

activities and responsibilities.

k. Brand management on site must be overseen with the marketing team / team member. All

touchpoints must be functional, in full working order and aesthetically complimentary to the

rest of the Centre.

l. Site team clothing and name badges must be in place and the marketing team must assist

with coordinating.

Desired Experience & Qualification

a. At least 5 years working experience in the retail property management industry.

b. Grade 12 with accounting and mathematics as subjects.

c. A good understanding of Credit control function.

d. A good understanding of facilities management.

e. A good understanding and interpretation of lease agreement terms.

f. Computer literate:

Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook.

MDA experience would be an advantage.

Package & Remuneration

R360 000 – R480 000 p.m.

Desired Skills:

general management

budgeting

centre management

Control of Labour

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position