Hardware Engineer

Apr 13, 2021

Our client is looking for a professional, experienced Hardware Engineer to execute the complete hardware development lifecycle.

Requirements:

  • BSc degree in Electronic Engineering or relevant qualification
  • 5+ years’ experience with Hardware Development
  • Proven working experience in hardware design and development (Analogue and Digital systems).
  • Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on electronic products.
  • Altium Designer – Thorough knowledge and experience.
  • Familiarity with configuration management tools.
  • Electronic schematics and data sheets for components.
  • Component Reviews and approvals.
  • Strong documentation and writing skills.
  • IoT experience preferable

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing hardware for electronic products.
  • Electronic Circuit and PCB Design.
  • Create Specifications and Test documents.
  • Integrate and validate new product designs.
  • Provide postproduction support for improvements and changes to products.
  • Interface with firmware design, Test Equipment, and development team.
  • Assist Validation Test Department during hardware and product testing.
  • Version control of designs and hardware.
  • Design, plan, document and develop new hardware products from initial requirements through prototypes to production ready.
  • Maintain existing designs and develop new variants of existing products to add new features, deal with component end-of-life, etc.
  • Work collaboratively with Hardware team members, Firmware Engineering and Manufacturing to produce reliable, standards compliant, world-class products and designs.
  • Assist with fault finding and analysis of product field returns.

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware Engineer
  • Electronic circuit
  • Electronic Products
  • IoT

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position