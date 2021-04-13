Our client is looking for a professional, experienced Hardware Engineer to execute the complete hardware development lifecycle.
Requirements:
- BSc degree in Electronic Engineering or relevant qualification
- 5+ years’ experience with Hardware Development
- Proven working experience in hardware design and development (Analogue and Digital systems).
- Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on electronic products.
- Altium Designer – Thorough knowledge and experience.
- Familiarity with configuration management tools.
- Electronic schematics and data sheets for components.
- Component Reviews and approvals.
- Strong documentation and writing skills.
- IoT experience preferable
Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing hardware for electronic products.
- Electronic Circuit and PCB Design.
- Create Specifications and Test documents.
- Integrate and validate new product designs.
- Provide postproduction support for improvements and changes to products.
- Interface with firmware design, Test Equipment, and development team.
- Assist Validation Test Department during hardware and product testing.
- Version control of designs and hardware.
- Design, plan, document and develop new hardware products from initial requirements through prototypes to production ready.
- Maintain existing designs and develop new variants of existing products to add new features, deal with component end-of-life, etc.
- Work collaboratively with Hardware team members, Firmware Engineering and Manufacturing to produce reliable, standards compliant, world-class products and designs.
- Assist with fault finding and analysis of product field returns.
Desired Skills:
- Hardware Engineer
- Electronic circuit
- Electronic Products
- IoT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma