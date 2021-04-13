Hardware Engineer

Our client is looking for a professional, experienced Hardware Engineer to execute the complete hardware development lifecycle.

Requirements:

BSc degree in Electronic Engineering or relevant qualification

5+ years’ experience with Hardware Development

Proven working experience in hardware design and development (Analogue and Digital systems).

Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on electronic products.

Altium Designer – Thorough knowledge and experience.

Familiarity with configuration management tools.

Electronic schematics and data sheets for components.

Component Reviews and approvals.

Strong documentation and writing skills.

IoT experience preferable

Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing hardware for electronic products.

Electronic Circuit and PCB Design.

Create Specifications and Test documents.

Integrate and validate new product designs.

Provide postproduction support for improvements and changes to products.

Interface with firmware design, Test Equipment, and development team.

Assist Validation Test Department during hardware and product testing.

Version control of designs and hardware.

Design, plan, document and develop new hardware products from initial requirements through prototypes to production ready.

Maintain existing designs and develop new variants of existing products to add new features, deal with component end-of-life, etc.

Work collaboratively with Hardware team members, Firmware Engineering and Manufacturing to produce reliable, standards compliant, world-class products and designs.

Assist with fault finding and analysis of product field returns.

Desired Skills:

Hardware Engineer

Electronic circuit

Electronic Products

IoT

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

