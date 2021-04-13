HEAD OF ENTERPRISE

Head of Compliance i
Job Description
- Ensuring technical accuracy of the output of the Account Manager (AM) team
- Planning for recruitment of Account Managers and Data Capturers/ Filers
- Ensuring Account Managers and Data Capture/Filing teams are empowered with required knowledge and information
- Understanding the volume of the sales pipeline and planning accordingly
- Managing weak performance and ensuring necessary action is taken
- Performing analytics on penalties, audits, tax office communication and incorrect filings
- Reducing the number of penalties, audits, tax office communication and incorrect filings – Ensuring all legal matters are resolved
- Managing agent relationships where applicable
- Ensuring all salesforce data is up to date and accurate
- Managing tech implementation roll outs and feedback process
- Working towards having all retro filings filed within 1 weeks of VAT numbers being activated
- Enhancing customer service and managing customer complaints
- Culling of bad clients
- Ensuring all communication with Tax offices and clients is accurate and timely
- Owning all relevant processes and ensuring processes are enforced within the respective teams
- Managing the compliance team
- Ensuring consulting revenue is accurately captured on Salesforce and work is completed- Compliance process optimisation- Adhoc projects defined as falling within the scope of Head of Compliance
Qualifications and Experience
- Chartered Accountant with at least 5 years post article experience
- Excellent High School and University Results
- Experience in managing a large deadline-driven team
- Passionate about developing people
- Good command of English Language
- Analytical, organized and technical
- Process driven with an operational mindset
- Salary is market related and based on previous experience
Desired Skills:
- Operations
- operations management
- management
- ENTERPRISE
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours