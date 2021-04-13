HEAD OF ENTERPRISE

Head of Compliance i

Job Description

  • Ensuring technical accuracy of the output of the Account Manager (AM) team
  • Planning for recruitment of Account Managers and Data Capturers/ Filers
  • Ensuring Account Managers and Data Capture/Filing teams are empowered with required knowledge and information
  • Understanding the volume of the sales pipeline and planning accordingly
  • Managing weak performance and ensuring necessary action is taken
  • Performing analytics on penalties, audits, tax office communication and incorrect filings
  • Reducing the number of penalties, audits, tax office communication and incorrect filings – Ensuring all legal matters are resolved
  • Managing agent relationships where applicable
  • Ensuring all salesforce data is up to date and accurate
  • Managing tech implementation roll outs and feedback process
  • Working towards having all retro filings filed within 1 weeks of VAT numbers being activated
  • Enhancing customer service and managing customer complaints
  • Culling of bad clients
  • Ensuring all communication with Tax offices and clients is accurate and timely
  • Owning all relevant processes and ensuring processes are enforced within the respective teams
  • Managing the compliance team
  • Ensuring consulting revenue is accurately captured on Salesforce and work is completed- Compliance process optimisation- Adhoc projects defined as falling within the scope of Head of Compliance

Qualifications and Experience

  • Chartered Accountant with at least 5 years post article experience
  • Excellent High School and University Results
  • Experience in managing a large deadline-driven team
  • Passionate about developing people
  • Good command of English Language
  • Analytical, organized and technical
  • Process driven with an operational mindset
  • Salary is market related and based on previous experience

PLEASE FORWARD CV ONLY IF YOU HAVE THE ABOVE CRITERIA

Desired Skills:

  • Operations
  • operations management
  • management
  • ENTERPRISE

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

