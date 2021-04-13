HEAD OF ENTERPRISE

Job Description

Ensuring technical accuracy of the output of the Account Manager (AM) team

Planning for recruitment of Account Managers and Data Capturers/ Filers

Ensuring Account Managers and Data Capture/Filing teams are empowered with required knowledge and information

Understanding the volume of the sales pipeline and planning accordingly

Managing weak performance and ensuring necessary action is taken

Performing analytics on penalties, audits, tax office communication and incorrect filings

Reducing the number of penalties, audits, tax office communication and incorrect filings – Ensuring all legal matters are resolved

Managing agent relationships where applicable

Ensuring all salesforce data is up to date and accurate

Managing tech implementation roll outs and feedback process

Working towards having all retro filings filed within 1 weeks of VAT numbers being activated

Enhancing customer service and managing customer complaints

Culling of bad clients

Ensuring all communication with Tax offices and clients is accurate and timely

Owning all relevant processes and ensuring processes are enforced within the respective teams

Managing the compliance team

Ensuring consulting revenue is accurately captured on Salesforce and work is completed- Compliance process optimisation- Adhoc projects defined as falling within the scope of Head of Compliance

Qualifications and Experience

Chartered Accountant with at least 5 years post article experience

Excellent High School and University Results

Experience in managing a large deadline-driven team

Passionate about developing people

Good command of English Language

Analytical, organized and technical

Process driven with an operational mindset

Salary is market related and based on previous experience

PLEASE FORWARD CV ONLY IF YOU HAVE THE ABOVE CRITERIA

