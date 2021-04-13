Head of Supply Chain

Do you have at least 10 years Retail experience. Do you want to be instrumental in setting up various SPAR outlets in SAUDI ARABIA and has worked in a SPAR retail set up before? Then this position might interest you. This is to start off with a 12 month contract but as the authorities in SAUDI is looking to expand the SPAR Brand this is a huge opportunity
Plan and implement the overall supply chain strategy
Collaborate with Sales, Operations, and Customer Service teams
Determine key supply chain KPIs
Suggest solutions for process improvements
Identify process bottleneck and implement solutions in a timely manner
Train and evaluate others
Provide constructive feedback
Work with finance, sales, and manufacturing team to determine best vendors and distributors
Build and maintain good relationships with vendors
Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
Team player
Good time-management skills
Great interpersonal and communication skills
BA in Supply Chain Management, Finance, or similar relevant field
Previous working experience as a Supply Chain Manager for (10) years
Hands on experience with supply chain management software (such as SAP MM, AP Modules, SAP Plant Maintenance, etc.)
Basic salary – housing – transport – incentives
More information will be provided on request