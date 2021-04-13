Head of Supply Chain

Do you have at least 10 years Retail experience. Do you want to be instrumental in setting up various SPAR outlets in SAUDI ARABIA and has worked in a SPAR retail set up before? Then this position might interest you. This is to start off with a 12 month contract but as the authorities in SAUDI is looking to expand the SPAR Brand this is a huge opportunity

Plan and implement the overall supply chain strategy

Collaborate with Sales, Operations, and Customer Service teams

Determine key supply chain KPIs

Suggest solutions for process improvements

Identify process bottleneck and implement solutions in a timely manner

Train and evaluate others

Provide constructive feedback

Work with finance, sales, and manufacturing team to determine best vendors and distributors

Build and maintain good relationships with vendors

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

BA in Supply Chain Management, Finance, or similar relevant field

Previous working experience as a Supply Chain Manager for (10) years

Hands on experience with supply chain management software (such as SAP MM, AP Modules, SAP Plant Maintenance, etc.)

Basic salary – housing – transport – incentives

More information will be provided on request

