HR Generalist

Provide support to employees in various HR-related topics suchas leaves and compensation

Assist in development and implementation of human resourcepolicies

Undertake tasks around performance management

Gather and analyze data with useful HR metrics, like time tohire and employee turnover rates

Organize quarterly and annual employee performance reviews

Maintain employee files and records in electronic and paper form

Ensure compliance with labour regulations

Desired Skills:

Relevant 3-year tertiary qualification i.e. (Degree or Diploma)

5 Years HR related experience of which 3 years should be in Employment Equity and BBBEE

Sound knowledge of Skills Development

Knowledge of BBBEE New Codes and compliance on generic scorecard

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

