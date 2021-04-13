HR Generalist

Provide support to employees in various HR-related topics suchas leaves and compensation
Assist in development and implementation of human resourcepolicies
Undertake tasks around performance management
Gather and analyze data with useful HR metrics, like time tohire and employee turnover rates
Organize quarterly and annual employee performance reviews
Maintain employee files and records in electronic and paper form
Ensure compliance with labour regulations
Desired Skills:
- Relevant 3-year tertiary qualification i.e. (Degree or Diploma)
- 5 Years HR related experience of which 3 years should be in Employment Equity and BBBEE
- Sound knowledge of Skills Development
- Knowledge of BBBEE New Codes and compliance on generic scorecard
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years