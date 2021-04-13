HR Generalist

Are you looking to put the ‘human’ back into human resources?

Is this you?

You are a proactive go-getter who gets things done before anyone thinks to even asks for it. You are a real HR allrounder and can juggle many balls at a time. You are extremely organised and always on top of things. You enjoy and thrive in working in a fast-paced environment and are looking to work in an organisation that really values its people.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Working very closely with the HR Manager in this varied position you will get involved in all aspects of HR from recruitment and selection (drawing up job specs, dealing with agencies, scheduling of interviews to drawing up offer letters and contracts) to onboarding to dealing with IR matters to assisting with reporting (EE, WSP and others) to training and so much more. Furthermore, you can also bring your creative/fun side to this role as you get to help out with internal communications.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working for a leading international developer in the Renewable Energy sector with offices in the heart of Cape Town. A young, dynamic and driven team with the average age of 36 awaits you.

What you’ll need

Your relevant 3 year HR qualification coupled with a min of 3 years HR experience will open the door to this exciting opportunity. Preference will be given to candidates from an Engineering/Construction/Renewable Energy environment.

What you’ll get

A young, dynamic learning environment with little red tape and a great mentor combined with a market related salary. A multi-cultural young and driven team that really gives you an opportunity to shine

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley Goaté on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

HR

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

