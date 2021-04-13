Infrastructure Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

Lead in driving the provision of scalable, maintainable, high performance Infrastructure, utilising agreed technology and advising CIO on technologies required for purchase and renewal

Understand functional, technical and the business requirements at a detailed level, and produce technical solutions that are fit for purpose – own technical solutions from POC to implementation

Apply active governance around overall design, quality, and technical standards

Define technology roadmaps and infrastructure direction in the following areas

Hardware / Software / Virtualisation architecture

Storage Area Networking

Operating Systems

Database Management – SQL & Oracle database technology in a large enterprise environment with complex replication strategies

System Configuration

Performance Management & Tuning

Network Design – LAN / WAN / WIFI / VOIP

Network Management

Server Architecture – Wintel & Unix

Partnering with Architects, Project Delivery and Service Delivery teams to understand functional requirements of a given project / application

Ensure that all capabilities delivered align with original business objectives, service levels, IT strategies and design intent

Possess a sound understanding of functional and business objectives that drive and shape technology requirements and design deliverables

Provides advanced technical expertise, oversight and accountability for resolution of outages, service level issues and other events in partnership with operational support teams

Planning, analysing and migrating application workloads to cloud solutions in partnership with IT management and architectural teams

QUALIFICATION , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

6-8+ years in a senior technical role with broad cross domain technology exposure at scale

Deep knowledge of infrastructure automation, orchestration, and configuration management tools

Knowledge of authentication services, SSO, Federation

Good understanding of data centre technologies and services

Exposure to or certification in ITIL / TOGAF

Infrastructure design experience

Experience in designing and maintaining large complex infrastructure spanning multiple data centres

Expertise in principles and methods (SDLC, Stage Gate, Security and Risk Mitigation)

A strong background and knowledge of all levels of architecture

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure design

Configuration Management

Network Design

SQL

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

More than 10 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products.

