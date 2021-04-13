Infrastructure Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Lead in driving the provision of scalable, maintainable, high performance Infrastructure, utilising agreed technology and advising CIO on technologies required for purchase and renewal
- Understand functional, technical and the business requirements at a detailed level, and produce technical solutions that are fit for purpose – own technical solutions from POC to implementation
- Apply active governance around overall design, quality, and technical standards
- Define technology roadmaps and infrastructure direction in the following areas
- Hardware / Software / Virtualisation architecture
- Storage Area Networking
- Operating Systems
- Database Management – SQL & Oracle database technology in a large enterprise environment with complex replication strategies
- System Configuration
- Performance Management & Tuning
- Network Design – LAN / WAN / WIFI / VOIP
- Network Management
- Server Architecture – Wintel & Unix
- Partnering with Architects, Project Delivery and Service Delivery teams to understand functional requirements of a given project / application
- Ensure that all capabilities delivered align with original business objectives, service levels, IT strategies and design intent
- Possess a sound understanding of functional and business objectives that drive and shape technology requirements and design deliverables
- Provides advanced technical expertise, oversight and accountability for resolution of outages, service level issues and other events in partnership with operational support teams
- Planning, analysing and migrating application workloads to cloud solutions in partnership with IT management and architectural teams
QUALIFICATION , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- 6-8+ years in a senior technical role with broad cross domain technology exposure at scale
- Deep knowledge of infrastructure automation, orchestration, and configuration management tools
- Knowledge of authentication services, SSO, Federation
- Good understanding of data centre technologies and services
- Exposure to or certification in ITIL / TOGAF
- Infrastructure design experience
- Experience in designing and maintaining large complex infrastructure spanning multiple data centres
- Expertise in principles and methods (SDLC, Stage Gate, Security and Risk Mitigation)
- A strong background and knowledge of all levels of architecture
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure design
- Configuration Management
- Network Design
- SQL
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- More than 10 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our Client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products.