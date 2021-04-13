Infrastructure Manager

Apr 13, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Lead in driving the provision of scalable, maintainable, high performance Infrastructure, utilising agreed technology and advising CIO on technologies required for purchase and renewal
  • Understand functional, technical and the business requirements at a detailed level, and produce technical solutions that are fit for purpose – own technical solutions from POC to implementation
  • Apply active governance around overall design, quality, and technical standards
  • Define technology roadmaps and infrastructure direction in the following areas
  • Hardware / Software / Virtualisation architecture
  • Storage Area Networking
  • Operating Systems
  • Database Management – SQL & Oracle database technology in a large enterprise environment with complex replication strategies
  • System Configuration
  • Performance Management & Tuning
  • Network Design – LAN / WAN / WIFI / VOIP
  • Network Management
  • Server Architecture – Wintel & Unix
  • Partnering with Architects, Project Delivery and Service Delivery teams to understand functional requirements of a given project / application
  • Ensure that all capabilities delivered align with original business objectives, service levels, IT strategies and design intent
  • Possess a sound understanding of functional and business objectives that drive and shape technology requirements and design deliverables
  • Provides advanced technical expertise, oversight and accountability for resolution of outages, service level issues and other events in partnership with operational support teams
  • Planning, analysing and migrating application workloads to cloud solutions in partnership with IT management and architectural teams

QUALIFICATION , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • 6-8+ years in a senior technical role with broad cross domain technology exposure at scale
  • Deep knowledge of infrastructure automation, orchestration, and configuration management tools
  • Knowledge of authentication services, SSO, Federation
  • Good understanding of data centre technologies and services
  • Exposure to or certification in ITIL / TOGAF
  • Infrastructure design experience
  • Experience in designing and maintaining large complex infrastructure spanning multiple data centres
  • Expertise in principles and methods (SDLC, Stage Gate, Security and Risk Mitigation)
  • A strong background and knowledge of all levels of architecture

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure design
  • Configuration Management
  • Network Design
  • SQL
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • More than 10 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products.

