Instructional Designer at Datonomy Solutions

To design and develop blended learning solutions in line with the Company’s strategies & standards.
- Analyse Training Needs
- Instructional Design / Storyboarding
- Learning Programme Development, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement
- Stakeholder Engagement and Support
- Quality Assurance
Job Objectives1. Analyse Training Needs Determine the appropriate solution based on analysis 2. Instructional Design / Storyboarding Design learning solutions in line with identified business needs, utilising the appropriate methodology. 3. Learning Programme Development, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement Development and Delivery of eLearning Content 4. Stakeholder Engagement and Support 5. Tools and Techniques Keep abreast of development within the Learning fields and ensure that software skills are up to date. 6. Quality Assurance To implement administrative and quality assurance requirements to support the management of training programmes. 7. Problem-Solving Meet deadlines consistently in a fast-paced environment with multiple assignments occurring simultaneously. 8. Planning & Organising Planning and organisation of short-, mid-, and long-term, e-learning projects in response to client availability and [URL Removed] • 3-year Qualification in Human Resources/or relevant degree • ETDP Qualification • Honours HR qualification will be advantageousExperience
- 8-10 years experience in Curriculum and Programme Design
- 8-10 years experience in Implementing learning solutions
- 8-10 experience in Developing e-learning courses
- Retail experience will be advantageous
Knowledge
- E-learning
- Articulate, SPP
- Competency development and Curricula design
- NQF requirements
- Be informed of SAQA and SETA qualification changes, requirements, and trends
- Blended learning approaches
- SAP LMS
- Adult learning principles and educational theories
- Outcomes-based learning
- QCTO standards
- ADDIE Skills
- Communication and Problem Solving Skills
- Innovation
- Influencing
- Computer literacy
- Strong Administration Skills
- MS Office (Specifically Word & Outlook)