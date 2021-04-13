Instructional Designer at Datonomy Solutions

To design and develop blended learning solutions in line with the Company’s strategies & standards.

Analyse Training Needs

Instructional Design / Storyboarding

Learning Programme Development, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement

Stakeholder Engagement and Support

Quality Assurance

Job Objectives1. Analyse Training Needs Determine the appropriate solution based on analysis 2. Instructional Design / Storyboarding Design learning solutions in line with identified business needs, utilising the appropriate methodology. 3. Learning Programme Development, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement Development and Delivery of eLearning Content 4. Stakeholder Engagement and Support 5. Tools and Techniques Keep abreast of development within the Learning fields and ensure that software skills are up to date. 6. Quality Assurance To implement administrative and quality assurance requirements to support the management of training programmes. 7. Problem-Solving Meet deadlines consistently in a fast-paced environment with multiple assignments occurring simultaneously. 8. Planning & Organising Planning and organisation of short-, mid-, and long-term, e-learning projects in response to client availability and [URL Removed] • 3-year Qualification in Human Resources/or relevant degree • ETDP Qualification • Honours HR qualification will be advantageousExperience

8-10 years experience in Curriculum and Programme Design

8-10 years experience in Implementing learning solutions

8-10 experience in Developing e-learning courses

Retail experience will be advantageous

Knowledge

E-learning

Articulate, SPP

Competency development and Curricula design

NQF requirements

Be informed of SAQA and SETA qualification changes, requirements, and trends

Blended learning approaches

SAP LMS

Adult learning principles and educational theories

Outcomes-based learning

QCTO standards

ADDIE Skills

Communication and Problem Solving Skills

Innovation

Influencing

Computer literacy

Strong Administration Skills

MS Office (Specifically Word & Outlook)

