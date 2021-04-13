Insurance Sales

Good basic salary + competitive commission structure.

We have a super opportunity for fully bilingual (English & Afrikaans) candidates, with or without personal lines short term insurance experience with one of our clients, a progressive insurance brokerage based in Rosebank

Do you love sales, cold calling, generating leads, speaking to people and making money?

What is required for application:

A proven track record in sales (call centre or face to face)

2-3 years stable sales experience

“grit” and “persistence” and a target driven personality

Superior communication skills, ability to build rapport and a natural flair for sales

This is a brilliant opportunity for an individual who is already in the insurance industry to move to an exciting brokerage that can stimulate and provide scope for growth, or for an individual who would like to use their previous sales experience to enter into the insurance industry .

Desired Skills:

Sales

Cold Calling

generating leads

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position