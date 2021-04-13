iOS Developer

Are you a Mobile Developer skilled in iOS? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking an iOS Developer to join their Cape Town based team.

Desired Skills:

4 years’ experience in iOS Development.

Experienced in creating deeply immersive and functional iOS apps.

Familiar with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services.

Skilled in Swift or Objective-C.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

