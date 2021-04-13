Java Developer – Pretoria – R900K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to work alongside inspiring leaders and passionate colleagues? Do you want to join a reputable, resilient organisation that offers work-life balance, development opportunities and a comprehensive suite of benefits?

A Financial institution with head offices based in Pretoria is on the scout for a dynamic Java Developer who will be responsible for designing and building quality information technology (IT) solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

Working at this institution means access to unique opportunities and exposure to work that impacts on all South Africans. If this sounds like something you would like to dive into. APPLY TODAY!!!

Technical Requirements:

JSE

JEE

Hibernate

JSON

Web Development

MVC

JSF

Maven

JEE

Wildfly

EAP

Docker basic

Reference Number for this position is ZH52736 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R900K PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JSE

JEE

Hibernate

JSON

Web Development

MVC

JSF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position