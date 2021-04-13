Java Lead Developer and Cloud Expert – Home/Office – R900 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a passionate Senior Java Technologist who would consider extremely cool work please read on. Join this Midrand based market leader in luxury automobile sector who are looking for a Lead Developer/Cloud Expert on a long term contract.

The role requires someone who is hands on with JAVA, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making their hands dirty.

This role comes with an opportunity to travel abroad to international locations therefore excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users is a must.

Requirements:

10+ years in Java Dev

DevOps

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven

Jenkins

GitLab

Terraform

Ansible

Concourse

Reference Number for this position is GZ52722 which is a Long term position rotating between Midrand and Home offering a per hour rate of between R750 and R900 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

