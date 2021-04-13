JavaScript Web Software Developer Business Analyst – Midrand/ Home – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The world’s most renowned brand founded in the nineteen hundreds in the headquarters of Munich is currently in the hunt for a Software Developer Senior Business

Analyst Consultant working on super awesome projects to join their exhilarating team of rock-solid specialists developing the next generation of software system for the businesses future driving machines.

In this position, you will take a key role in implementing advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements. Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups and master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.

Are you an Adrenalin driven technologist? This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, Apply now and kick off your career with a VrrrrVrrrr speed of a Machine!!!

Requirements:

5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed web solutions

Web and digital project experience with CSS, JavaScript and Angular

Agile working experience advantageous

Web Development with JavaScript and Angular

Agile

Atlassian

Jira

Confluence

Reference Number for this position is GZ52433 which is a long term contract position working partially from home offering a rate of between R500 to R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

