JNR Buyer
A leading furniture manufacturer situated in the South of Johannesburg is seeking to employ a JNR Buyer
Position Summary:
- Analyze WIP and Inventory reports to assess present and future raw material availability
- Strong negotiation skills
- Develop strong relationships with suppliers
- Strong communications skills
- Ability to make decisions under pressure
- Locate vendors of materials, equipment or supplies, and interview them to determine product availability and terms of sales.
Key Performance Areas:
- Adequate and continuous supply of materials
- Ensure that raw material requirements are met. Monitor raw material stock levels (Min / Max)
- Preferred Suppliers
- Ensure that preferred suppliers are selected on a valid criteria
- Ensure that preferred supplier files and price lists are intact and regularly updated, reviewed and saved on the G drive
- Ensure that orders are placed at valid preferred suppliers only
- Monitor price increases
- Purchase requisitions for inventory items
- Ensure that purchase requisitions received by various departments within the organisation are valid, correctly authorised and for the correct quantities as well as discussed daily during the production meeting
- Ensure correct quotations are obtained for requisitions
- Ensure purchase requisition process is completed
- Purchase orders for inventory items
- Place Purchase orders for stores and consumable stores as well as all miscellaneous items with valid requisitions with preferred suppliers
- Processed purchase orders must be entered correctly, accurately calculated and recorded
- Ensure that the correct quantity of goods is received as per the purchase order.
- Ensure order confirmations and Invoices are obtained from the supplier and attached to the purchase order
- Request payments for COD suppliers, forward POP’s and expedite until completed
- Ensure all queries are dealt with timeously
- Expedite orders daily
- Assist with day to day maintaining of operation and service requests such as collecting of skip waste bins, forklift servicing and fibre/foam deliveries.
IN SUMMARY:
- under limited supervision, perform duties related to the purchasing of services, supplies and equipment
- Research, evaluate and purchase, services, supplies and equipment based on price, service, quality and warranty to meet the needs of the company.
- Draws purchase orders and returns for completeness and accuracy
- Resolve problems and issues arising from buying
Knowledge, skills and experience
Grade 12 Certificate with at least 3 years’ experience. Computer literate. SYSPRO experience a must. Have a sense of urgency, a problem solver with an analytical mindset with good inter-personal skills. Must have negotiating skills.
Desired Skills:
- Syspro
- Procurement
- Purchasing Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years