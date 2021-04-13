JNR Buyer

A leading furniture manufacturer situated in the South of Johannesburg is seeking to employ a JNR Buyer

Position Summary:

Analyze WIP and Inventory reports to assess present and future raw material availability

Strong negotiation skills

Develop strong relationships with suppliers

Strong communications skills

Ability to make decisions under pressure

Locate vendors of materials, equipment or supplies, and interview them to determine product availability and terms of sales.

Key Performance Areas:

Adequate and continuous supply of materials

Ensure that raw material requirements are met. Monitor raw material stock levels (Min / Max)

Preferred Suppliers

Ensure that preferred suppliers are selected on a valid criteria

Ensure that preferred supplier files and price lists are intact and regularly updated, reviewed and saved on the G drive

Ensure that orders are placed at valid preferred suppliers only

Monitor price increases

Purchase requisitions for inventory items

Ensure that purchase requisitions received by various departments within the organisation are valid, correctly authorised and for the correct quantities as well as discussed daily during the production meeting

Ensure correct quotations are obtained for requisitions

Ensure purchase requisition process is completed

Purchase orders for inventory items

Place Purchase orders for stores and consumable stores as well as all miscellaneous items with valid requisitions with preferred suppliers

Processed purchase orders must be entered correctly, accurately calculated and recorded

Ensure that the correct quantity of goods is received as per the purchase order.

Ensure order confirmations and Invoices are obtained from the supplier and attached to the purchase order

Request payments for COD suppliers, forward POP’s and expedite until completed

Ensure all queries are dealt with timeously

Expedite orders daily

Assist with day to day maintaining of operation and service requests such as collecting of skip waste bins, forklift servicing and fibre/foam deliveries.

IN SUMMARY:

under limited supervision, perform duties related to the purchasing of services, supplies and equipment

Research, evaluate and purchase, services, supplies and equipment based on price, service, quality and warranty to meet the needs of the company.

Draws purchase orders and returns for completeness and accuracy

Resolve problems and issues arising from buying

Knowledge, skills and experience

Grade 12 Certificate with at least 3 years’ experience. Computer literate. SYSPRO experience a must. Have a sense of urgency, a problem solver with an analytical mindset with good inter-personal skills. Must have negotiating skills.

Desired Skills:

Syspro

Procurement

Purchasing Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

