JNR Buyer

Apr 13, 2021

JNR Buyer

A leading furniture manufacturer situated in the South of Johannesburg is seeking to employ a JNR Buyer

Position Summary:

  • Analyze WIP and Inventory reports to assess present and future raw material availability
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Develop strong relationships with suppliers
  • Strong communications skills
  • Ability to make decisions under pressure
  • Locate vendors of materials, equipment or supplies, and interview them to determine product availability and terms of sales.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Adequate and continuous supply of materials
  • Ensure that raw material requirements are met. Monitor raw material stock levels (Min / Max)
  • Preferred Suppliers
  • Ensure that preferred suppliers are selected on a valid criteria
  • Ensure that preferred supplier files and price lists are intact and regularly updated, reviewed and saved on the G drive
  • Ensure that orders are placed at valid preferred suppliers only
  • Monitor price increases
  • Purchase requisitions for inventory items
  • Ensure that purchase requisitions received by various departments within the organisation are valid, correctly authorised and for the correct quantities as well as discussed daily during the production meeting
  • Ensure correct quotations are obtained for requisitions
  • Ensure purchase requisition process is completed
  • Purchase orders for inventory items
  • Place Purchase orders for stores and consumable stores as well as all miscellaneous items with valid requisitions with preferred suppliers
  • Processed purchase orders must be entered correctly, accurately calculated and recorded
  • Ensure that the correct quantity of goods is received as per the purchase order.
  • Ensure order confirmations and Invoices are obtained from the supplier and attached to the purchase order
  • Request payments for COD suppliers, forward POP’s and expedite until completed
  • Ensure all queries are dealt with timeously
  • Expedite orders daily
  • Assist with day to day maintaining of operation and service requests such as collecting of skip waste bins, forklift servicing and fibre/foam deliveries.

IN SUMMARY:

  • under limited supervision, perform duties related to the purchasing of services, supplies and equipment
  • Research, evaluate and purchase, services, supplies and equipment based on price, service, quality and warranty to meet the needs of the company.
  • Draws purchase orders and returns for completeness and accuracy
  • Resolve problems and issues arising from buying

Knowledge, skills and experience

Grade 12 Certificate with at least 3 years’ experience. Computer literate. SYSPRO experience a must. Have a sense of urgency, a problem solver with an analytical mindset with good inter-personal skills. Must have negotiating skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Syspro
  • Procurement
  • Purchasing Processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position