Junior Sales Manager – Waste

Responsible for the development of the assigned area within the company. You are expected to achieve the Sales Targets and to develop the area from a Sales perspective (Active sites) and to oversee the account management of the existing customers / site assist. You will be the first point of call with all the customers in your area.
Main Functions:
New Business – Find new business within your area
Sales Targets – Achieve monthly targets
Call Sheet Schedule – keep call sheets up to date
Budgets + Quarterly Presentations – Be aware of all orders, potential orders and pipeline
Account Management – visit existing clients on a regular basis
Expense Management – submit monthly company credit card expenses with receipts
New Sites / Installation – assist with the planning of all installations
General Administration
Requirements:
Matric
Own vehicle
Min 3 years sales experience in Waste
This position offers commission above the basic salary
Desired Skills:
- New Business Development
- waste
- Account Management
- Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- commission
- Provident Fund