Junior Sales Manager – Waste

Responsible for the development of the assigned area within the company. You are expected to achieve the Sales Targets and to develop the area from a Sales perspective (Active sites) and to oversee the account management of the existing customers / site assist. You will be the first point of call with all the customers in your area.

Main Functions:

New Business – Find new business within your area

Sales Targets – Achieve monthly targets

Call Sheet Schedule – keep call sheets up to date

Budgets + Quarterly Presentations – Be aware of all orders, potential orders and pipeline

Account Management – visit existing clients on a regular basis

Expense Management – submit monthly company credit card expenses with receipts

New Sites / Installation – assist with the planning of all installations

General Administration

Requirements:

Matric

Own vehicle

Min 3 years sales experience in Waste

This position offers commission above the basic salary

Desired Skills:

New Business Development

waste

Account Management

Operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

commission

Provident Fund

