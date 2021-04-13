Junior Sales Manager – Waste

Apr 13, 2021

Responsible for the development of the assigned area within the company. You are expected to achieve the Sales Targets and to develop the area from a Sales perspective (Active sites) and to oversee the account management of the existing customers / site assist. You will be the first point of call with all the customers in your area.

Main Functions:
New Business – Find new business within your area
Sales Targets – Achieve monthly targets
Call Sheet Schedule – keep call sheets up to date
Budgets + Quarterly Presentations – Be aware of all orders, potential orders and pipeline
Account Management – visit existing clients on a regular basis
Expense Management – submit monthly company credit card expenses with receipts
New Sites / Installation – assist with the planning of all installations
General Administration

Requirements:
Matric
Own vehicle
Min 3 years sales experience in Waste

This position offers commission above the basic salary

Desired Skills:

  • New Business Development
  • waste
  • Account Management
  • Operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • commission
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position