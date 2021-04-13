Laboratory Manager – 2 Years FTC (CLS)

A Laboratory Manager (2 Years Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLS’s main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually

Main purpose of the job

To manage the Safety of the laboratory to ensure the achievement of reliable test results

Location

Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Key performance areasLaboratory Management

Oversee and monitor equipment calibration and maintenance by laboratory staff to ensure accurate and reliable results

Plan and manage the activities of staff to ensure they achieve their performance objectives and ensure the most optimal utilization of available resources

Train and develop staff to ensure they have the skills required by the organization and are able to achieve their performance objectives

Oversee and implement safe working conditions and procedures in order to ensure a safe working environment and compliance with all legislation

Quality assurance and Governance

Manage the correct application of quality assurance processes and standard operating procedures to ensure corrective actions are taken as required

Reviews and implements changes to standard operating procedures in order to ensure the laboratory is constantly able to provide high quality, cost-effective and correct results

HPCSA – All staff registered, and proof of registration must be filed

SANAS and DAIDS – maintain accreditation, no-repeat findings from previous year

Supervision of Clients Services and Preanalytical departments

Participates in the appointment of staff for different sections

Ensure adequate work performance by mentoring supervisors by providing necessary training

Review of supervisor’s work performance and setting objectives with the supervisor

Review of supervisor’s monthly reports to management and offer guidance as necessary

Timely review and acceptance of corrective actions implemented by supervisors in their respective sections

Health and Safety

Identify potential hazards and potential major incidents at the workplace and determine the cause of incidents

Ensure all complaints by any employee relating to that employee s health or safety at work are investigated

Matters arising from the health and safety committee and outcomes of audits are communicated to the employer

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Medical Technology or BTech

Registered with Health Professions Council of South Africa as a Medical Technologist or Medical Scientist

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses

Experience in Clinical Pathology laboratory working environment

Effective management skills and knowledge

Ability to delegate

Must be meticulous, assertive and have attention to detail and be able to multi-task

Liaise with external support services and clinical trial sites

Verbal and written communication (documents, reports, presentations)

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 4 years experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

