Legal and Compliance Officer

LEGAL & COMPLIANCE MANAGER

R 950 000 per annum

Sandton

Equity candidate

Do you have a LLB Qualification and are you an admitted Attorney of the high court?

Our client would like you to effectively manage and enable a team of business partners to provide legal and compliance advisory and administrative support to internal and external clients. You will develop and manage the execution of legal and compliance frameworks to ensure legal soundness of operations and effectively implement commercial transactions across the business. This includes providing support on legislative, regulatory compliance matters and legal agreements to effectively manage clients legal and compliance risks. Assist the client management team in finding commercial solutions to complex regulatory, compliance and legal problems. Perform pre-litigation work to minimise risks and maximise legal rights working with strategic partners as required.

Provide legal advice to all stakeholders on any corporate legal related matters; advise, assist or lead on legal negotiations, including the reviewing and drafting of all legal documentation; provide legal advice on client and supplier contractual matters to business stakeholders.

Must have minimum 8 years legal consulting/ or advisory experience preferably in the commercial and corporate market segments post admission.

Experience in insurance or financial service industry specifically life- and non-life insurance with at least 3 years being at managerial level.

Ability and experience to manage and nurture a consulting or advisory team.

Solid knowledge about the laws applicable in the financial services industry.

Sound experience in contract drafting.

Working knowledge about the litigation process and compliance risk management framework formulation and monitoring process.

Deep commercial acumen required.

Closing date: 20 April

