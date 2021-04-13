Machining Production Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client, a leader in auto manufacturing industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced Machining Production Supervisor.



KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times

Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification

Update your team on performance against targets

Ensure employees work according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Communicate problems with other departmental leaders

Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company’s Training Plan

Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations

Manage all internal performance monitoring systems ( OEE, SCADA )

Drive plant First Time Pass Rate improvements in machine shop

QUALIFICATIONS

Tertiary education in the field of Operations Management, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Trade in relevant engineering discipline

WORK EXPERIENCE

At least 7 years working experience in a Manufacturing environment

At least 2 years supervisory experience

Experience in CNC setting for turning and drilling machines advantageous

Good understanding of ISO 9001 elements

Ability to apply problem solving techniques

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Computer literacy essential

Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records

Understanding of LRA

Good decision making skills

Organisational skills essential

Ability to work under pressure

Good communication and presentation skills

Team player

Goal driven

