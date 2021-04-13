Machining Production Supervisor at Headhunters

Apr 13, 2021

Our client, a leader in auto manufacturing industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced Machining Production Supervisor.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times
  • Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification
  • Update your team on performance against targets
  • Ensure employees work according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
  • Communicate problems with other departmental leaders
  • Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company’s Training Plan
  • Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations
  • Manage all internal performance monitoring systems ( OEE, SCADA )
  • Drive plant First Time Pass Rate improvements in machine shop

 

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Tertiary education in the field of Operations Management, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Trade in relevant engineering discipline

 

WORK EXPERIENCE

  • At least 7 years working experience in a Manufacturing environment
  • At least 2 years supervisory experience
  • Experience in CNC setting for turning and drilling machines advantageous
  • Good understanding of ISO 9001 elements
  • Ability to apply problem solving techniques

 

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

  • Computer literacy essential
  • Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records
  • Understanding of LRA
  • Good decision making skills
  • Organisational skills essential
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Good communication and presentation skills
  • Team player
  • Goal driven

 

Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

