Manufacturing Analyst

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Compile, assist and maintain mass balance systems for all cost [URL Removed] that paper transaction records are maintained and filed accordingly.
- Maintain back flushing process
- Training production staff to complete basic system transactions, to ensure that proper governance processes are followed.
- Assist in developing SOP’s in this regard as and when the need arises.
- Assist in identifying and elimination of critical variances in the different cost centres.
- Perform a statistical trend analyses on critical costs.
- Compile, extract all necessary reports from Oracle to assist relevant managers in making decisions.
- Confirming/or executing material issues and returns have been transacted in accordance with governance guidelines
- Work with the R&D, Technology and Quality teams to support the design of new systems and processes for the introduction of new products and the improvement of existing processes, from a cost analysis point of view.
- Perform data analysis, root-cause analysis and identify and implement process improvements to support issue resolution and optimizing production processes to eliminate losses, improve capacity, throughput and conversion cost.
- Manage and pro-actively monitor spend for contracts & services for the site, to align within budget.
- Track the financial benefits associated with the various Focussed Improvement projects the site will undertake from time to time.
- In conjunction with process engineer and the operations teams will conduct line studies in relation to throughput losses.
- Leverages communities of Practice (CoP) for knowledge management and sharing expertise. Maintaining the on site fixed asset register
- Act as a custodian for the Procure-to-Pay process, production batch management as well as stock management process.
- Attendance of stock counts is essential.
QUALIFICATIONS , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Function – Graduate with a 3 year degree/diploma in costing, administration or related fields. Matric or equivalent with relevant work experience would also be considered.
- Industry – FMCG experience is preferred
- Academic – Analytical skill, Problem solving, Oracle & MS suite experience, Risk management, Decision making,
- Leadership – Owning it, Managing change, Driving long-term results, Thinking Innovation, Staying a Step-Ahead
- Personal Effectiveness – Effective communication, Interpersonal skills, continuous learning, figure orientated and accurate, self-motivated, high level of personal discipline and deadline driven.
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- Analytical Skill
- Decision Making
- Leadership
- Risk Management
- Effective Communication
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Plant / System Operator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our Client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products