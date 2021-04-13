Manufacturing Analyst

JOB DESCRIPTION

Compile, assist and maintain mass balance systems for all cost [URL Removed] that paper transaction records are maintained and filed accordingly.

Maintain back flushing process

Training production staff to complete basic system transactions, to ensure that proper governance processes are followed.

Assist in developing SOP’s in this regard as and when the need arises.

Assist in identifying and elimination of critical variances in the different cost centres.

Perform a statistical trend analyses on critical costs.

Compile, extract all necessary reports from Oracle to assist relevant managers in making decisions.

Confirming/or executing material issues and returns have been transacted in accordance with governance guidelines

Work with the R&D, Technology and Quality teams to support the design of new systems and processes for the introduction of new products and the improvement of existing processes, from a cost analysis point of view.

Perform data analysis, root-cause analysis and identify and implement process improvements to support issue resolution and optimizing production processes to eliminate losses, improve capacity, throughput and conversion cost.

Manage and pro-actively monitor spend for contracts & services for the site, to align within budget.

Track the financial benefits associated with the various Focussed Improvement projects the site will undertake from time to time.

In conjunction with process engineer and the operations teams will conduct line studies in relation to throughput losses.

Leverages communities of Practice (CoP) for knowledge management and sharing expertise. Maintaining the on site fixed asset register

Act as a custodian for the Procure-to-Pay process, production batch management as well as stock management process.

Attendance of stock counts is essential.

QUALIFICATIONS , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Function – Graduate with a 3 year degree/diploma in costing, administration or related fields. Matric or equivalent with relevant work experience would also be considered.

Industry – FMCG experience is preferred

Academic – Analytical skill, Problem solving, Oracle & MS suite experience, Risk management, Decision making,

Leadership – Owning it, Managing change, Driving long-term results, Thinking Innovation, Staying a Step-Ahead

Personal Effectiveness – Effective communication, Interpersonal skills, continuous learning, figure orientated and accurate, self-motivated, high level of personal discipline and deadline driven.

About The Employer:

Our Client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products

