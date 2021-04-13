Manufacturing Analyst

Apr 13, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Compile, assist and maintain mass balance systems for all cost [URL Removed] that paper transaction records are maintained and filed accordingly.
  • Maintain back flushing process
  • Training production staff to complete basic system transactions, to ensure that proper governance processes are followed.
  • Assist in developing SOP’s in this regard as and when the need arises.
  • Assist in identifying and elimination of critical variances in the different cost centres.
  • Perform a statistical trend analyses on critical costs.
  • Compile, extract all necessary reports from Oracle to assist relevant managers in making decisions.
  • Confirming/or executing material issues and returns have been transacted in accordance with governance guidelines
  • Work with the R&D, Technology and Quality teams to support the design of new systems and processes for the introduction of new products and the improvement of existing processes, from a cost analysis point of view.
  • Perform data analysis, root-cause analysis and identify and implement process improvements to support issue resolution and optimizing production processes to eliminate losses, improve capacity, throughput and conversion cost.
  • Manage and pro-actively monitor spend for contracts & services for the site, to align within budget.
  • Track the financial benefits associated with the various Focussed Improvement projects the site will undertake from time to time.
  • In conjunction with process engineer and the operations teams will conduct line studies in relation to throughput losses.
  • Leverages communities of Practice (CoP) for knowledge management and sharing expertise. Maintaining the on site fixed asset register
  • Act as a custodian for the Procure-to-Pay process, production batch management as well as stock management process.
  • Attendance of stock counts is essential.

QUALIFICATIONS , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Function – Graduate with a 3 year degree/diploma in costing, administration or related fields. Matric or equivalent with relevant work experience would also be considered.
  • Industry – FMCG experience is preferred
  • Academic – Analytical skill, Problem solving, Oracle & MS suite experience, Risk management, Decision making,
  • Leadership – Owning it, Managing change, Driving long-term results, Thinking Innovation, Staying a Step-Ahead
  • Personal Effectiveness – Effective communication, Interpersonal skills, continuous learning, figure orientated and accurate, self-motivated, high level of personal discipline and deadline driven.

Desired Skills:

  • Problem Solving
  • Analytical Skill
  • Decision Making
  • Leadership
  • Risk Management
  • Effective Communication
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Plant / System Operator

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products

