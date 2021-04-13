Mechatronics Engineer Graduate – Internship

A vacancy exist with our client for a Technical Internal Sales Person in Port Elizabeth.

Duties & Responsibilities

Handling of incoming sales calls

Processing of email inquiries

Assist customers telephonically with all enquiries

Technical support to customers

Making selections of geared motors and drive technology.

Technical offers to customers

Process accurate and professional quotations according to sales procedures

Follow up on quotes issued

Process sales orders accurately for production purposes

Provide feedback to customers regarding order status

Liaise with other branches regarding customer orders

Assist repair department with quotations

Assist sales representatives to achieve targets by providing feedback & support

Desired Experience & Qualification

Graduate Engineer

Tertiary qualification required

Mechatronics qualification preferred

Proficient in English & Afrikaans

People skills and good communication skills with the customer

Can work independently and is self sufficient

Product specific experience/knowledge – Electronic variable speed drives, electrical motors, mechanical gearboxes – advantageous.

Computer literacy in MS office is essential

