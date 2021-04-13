Mechatronics Engineer Graduate – Internship

A vacancy exist with our client for a Technical Internal Sales Person in Port Elizabeth.
Duties & Responsibilities
Handling of incoming sales calls
Processing of email inquiries
Assist customers telephonically with all enquiries
Technical support to customers
Making selections of geared motors and drive technology.
Technical offers to customers
Process accurate and professional quotations according to sales procedures
Follow up on quotes issued
Process sales orders accurately for production purposes
Provide feedback to customers regarding order status
Liaise with other branches regarding customer orders
Assist repair department with quotations
Assist sales representatives to achieve targets by providing feedback & support
Desired Experience & Qualification
Graduate Engineer
Tertiary qualification required
Mechatronics qualification preferred
Proficient in English & Afrikaans
People skills and good communication skills with the customer
Can work independently and is self sufficient
Product specific experience/knowledge – Electronic variable speed drives, electrical motors, mechanical gearboxes – advantageous.
Computer literacy in MS office is essential
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Graduate Engineer
- Speed drives
- electrical motors
- Mechatronics qualification