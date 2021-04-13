Media Analyst

Apr 13, 2021

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

  • Media analyst
  • highly specialised in GA.
  • Media trafficking
  • ownership of UTM
  • tracking of campaigns ensuring set-up for media attribution. Analysis of campaign performance and reporting suite for optimisation.
  • Creation of audiences for targeting and retargeting.
  • Hubspot audience creation experience preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Media Analysis
  • Ownership of UTM
  • hubspot
  • google analytics
  • Web analytics
  • Marketing Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

