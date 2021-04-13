Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
- Media analyst
- highly specialised in GA.
- Media trafficking
- ownership of UTM
- tracking of campaigns ensuring set-up for media attribution. Analysis of campaign performance and reporting suite for optimisation.
- Creation of audiences for targeting and retargeting.
- Hubspot audience creation experience preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Media Analysis
- Ownership of UTM
- hubspot
- google analytics
- Web analytics
- Marketing Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma