Medical Scheme Manager at M&M consulting

- To manage the relationship and projects on behalf of the Scheme
-
To analyse scheme data and perform costings/impact analysis when required
-
Assistance with Investment reports
- Assistance with client escalations
- Assistance with Fraud, waste and abuse processes and reports
- Assistance with reviewing payment packs
- Assistance with reviewing monthly Real time monitoring for the CMS
- Assistance with reviewing quarterly statutory returns
- Assistance with Standard operating procedures and internal controls
- Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.
Desired Skills:
- Bcom in Accounting/Financial management
- 24 months of medical scheme industry
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Medical Aid Industry