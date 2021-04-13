Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for an Optimisation Engineer – Mechanical/Energy, to be based in the New Hanover, KZN area.
Requirements:
- BTech or BScEng (Mechanical)
- GCC Preferable/Advantageous
- 5 years’ experience, with at least 1 year in an operational environment
- Experience in energy management, steam and power generation
- The following would be advantageous :
- Front End Operations/Milling
- 10 Week Sugar Course
- A Six Sigma Yellow Belt
- Experience in Scrum and Kanban ways of working
- Project management
KPAs:
- Support the Maintenance Manager and Reliability Engineer by giving input into maintenance strategies and troubleshooting on heavy, critical and/or energy intensive mechanical equipment
- Support teams through coaching on Operational Excellence principles, new ways of working – Safety, knowledge management, LMC, team meetings, VM, 5S, iAMP
- Identifying energy opportunities with a view to maximising the profitability of the business, via cost reduction and/or maximisation of revenue
- Develop tools, such as dashboards and templates, for the monitoring and tracking of plant and site energy performance
- Build and maintain site energy efficiency awareness on the floor and amongst site management
- Provide support and input in to Technical Risk management best practises for business continuity and building a solid reputation, e.g. Boiler Feed Water treatment, boiler statutory inspections
- Collaborate with ISA sites to identify, develop, document and share new technology and best practices
- Developing and maintaining of mass and energy balances, including OPIs
- Assist with the development of process and plant designs in energy optimisation
