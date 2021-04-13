Optimisation Engineer – Mechanical/Energy

Apr 13, 2021

Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for an Optimisation Engineer – Mechanical/Energy, to be based in the New Hanover, KZN area.

Requirements:

  • BTech or BScEng (Mechanical)
  • GCC Preferable/Advantageous
  • 5 years’ experience, with at least 1 year in an operational environment
  • Experience in energy management, steam and power generation
  • The following would be advantageous :
    • Front End Operations/Milling
    • 10 Week Sugar Course
    • A Six Sigma Yellow Belt
    • Experience in Scrum and Kanban ways of working
    • Project management

KPAs:

  • Support the Maintenance Manager and Reliability Engineer by giving input into maintenance strategies and troubleshooting on heavy, critical and/or energy intensive mechanical equipment
  • Support teams through coaching on Operational Excellence principles, new ways of working – Safety, knowledge management, LMC, team meetings, VM, 5S, iAMP
  • Identifying energy opportunities with a view to maximising the profitability of the business, via cost reduction and/or maximisation of revenue
  • Develop tools, such as dashboards and templates, for the monitoring and tracking of plant and site energy performance
  • Build and maintain site energy efficiency awareness on the floor and amongst site management
  • Provide support and input in to Technical Risk management best practises for business continuity and building a solid reputation, e.g. Boiler Feed Water treatment, boiler statutory inspections
  • Collaborate with ISA sites to identify, develop, document and share new technology and best practices
  • Developing and maintaining of mass and energy balances, including OPIs
  • Assist with the development of process and plant designs in energy optimisation

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

