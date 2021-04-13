Optimisation Engineer – Mechanical/Energy

Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for an Optimisation Engineer – Mechanical/Energy, to be based in the New Hanover, KZN area.

Requirements:

BTech or BScEng (Mechanical)

GCC Preferable/Advantageous

5 years’ experience, with at least 1 year in an operational environment

Experience in energy management, steam and power generation

The following would be advantageous :

Front End Operations/Milling



10 Week Sugar Course



A Six Sigma Yellow Belt



Experience in Scrum and Kanban ways of working



Project management

KPAs:

Support the Maintenance Manager and Reliability Engineer by giving input into maintenance strategies and troubleshooting on heavy, critical and/or energy intensive mechanical equipment

Support teams through coaching on Operational Excellence principles, new ways of working – Safety, knowledge management, LMC, team meetings, VM, 5S, iAMP

Identifying energy opportunities with a view to maximising the profitability of the business, via cost reduction and/or maximisation of revenue

Develop tools, such as dashboards and templates, for the monitoring and tracking of plant and site energy performance

Build and maintain site energy efficiency awareness on the floor and amongst site management

Provide support and input in to Technical Risk management best practises for business continuity and building a solid reputation, e.g. Boiler Feed Water treatment, boiler statutory inspections

Collaborate with ISA sites to identify, develop, document and share new technology and best practices

Developing and maintaining of mass and energy balances, including OPIs

Assist with the development of process and plant designs in energy optimisation

