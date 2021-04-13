Performance Analyst

Using data and statistical methods to detect patterns and trends to determine why things are occurring and what is likely to happen in the future? Sound like your dream job?

Is this you?

You consider yourself quick the “jack of all trades” in your role as a Performance Analyst. You’re looking for an opportunity to grow into a role that covers both Performance Analysis and investment research support duties to the broader investment research team. You’ve completed an Investment-related degree and have gained exposure to attribution? You’re looking for a company that considers their people to be their most important investment and ideally would love the opportunity to showcase your unique skill?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role, you will focus on performance calculations and the contribution and attribution analysis of all funds, classes, benchmarks, and composite returns. You will engage with key individuals within the broader investment team and help implement their winning strategy. This opportunity not only sees’ the successful individual growing their current skill set but allows for future growth into a more senior post.

Where you’ll be doing it

Having grown from humble beginnings as an investment manager and stockbroker, to a multinational business with operations spanning various continents, your next employer is reaching for the stars. A company that celebrates its employees and recognizes great potential in each individual. A one-stop-shop for investment-related products and services allows for a great exchange of ideas and knowledge and this has promoted internal career growth for many of their people. You can be one of them!

What you’ll need

You will have gained 2years’ experience in a Performance Analysis function with exposure to attribution. You have exceptional interpersonal skills and a relevant tertiary qualification. A CFA or CIPM would be highly advantageous

What you’ll get

A lucrative financial package, equity participation, and dynamic bonuses. Work from home options and a vibrant office space that sets anyone up for success. The opportunity to learn from the “best” in the business, be part of a multinational that encourages learning and is constantly evolving.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Malika on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

attributions

Result Analysis

Data validation

Data analysis

Performance Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

