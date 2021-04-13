Planning / Process Engineer (Press Shop) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry and based in Uitenhage is currently looking to employ a Planning / Process Engineer (Press Shop)
Education and Experience:
- National Diploma or Degree in Engineering
- Minimum of 5 years technical/ engineering experience within an automotive manufacturing concern
- In-depth knowledge of production processes, layouts, production systems and Shop facilities
- Excellent insight into roles of Product engineering, Quality, Manufacturing Planning, Production systems and Manufacturing systems (FIS, BZD, Smart tools, IBN)
- Knowledge of Quality tools e.g. SPC, FMEA, Fishbone Diagram, as well as capability studies
- Knowledge of Audit processes i.e. ISO 9001, Konzern, Conformance of production (COP), Corrosion, BIW,VDA and OHSE
- In depth knowledge of metal working process (machining and tooling), production process, layout and facilities.
- 3 Years’ experience as an artisan in Tool room (including Tool Design and Lay-out of Tools, Heavy Press Tools Manufacture, Patternmaking, Machining, Works Preparation, Try-out section, Design FMEA(based on German concept)
- Fluency in German (written and spoken)
Job Description and Responsibilities:
- Establish all processes, introduction in Production Areas and ensure Stability
- Coordinate, measure, follow-up and monitor the implementation status of all completed workshops until fully implemented and improvements achieved
- Moderate continuous improvement workshops as required, to achieve the planned productivity and efficiency targets. (Efficiency workshops, Value stream mapping)
- Liaise with Internal and External Customers regarding Engineering and Quality specifications and requirements.
- Co-ordinate machinery and equipment Buy-off and Acceptance
- Ensure all change points are communicated to the relevant stakeholders
- Conduct costing enquiry’s to Establish Costs for the purchase / manufacture of facilities
- Approve Tool / Facility Design with regards to Function, Work Flow and Specifications for Manufacture
- Maintain and operate change control for documentation auditing
- Dispose obsolete facilities, equipment and the outsourcing of facilities