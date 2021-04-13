Planning / Process Engineer (Press Shop) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry and based in Uitenhage is currently looking to employ a Planning / Process Engineer (Press Shop)

Education and Experience:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering

Minimum of 5 years technical/ engineering experience within an automotive manufacturing concern

In-depth knowledge of production processes, layouts, production systems and Shop facilities

Excellent insight into roles of Product engineering, Quality, Manufacturing Planning, Production systems and Manufacturing systems (FIS, BZD, Smart tools, IBN)

Knowledge of Quality tools e.g. SPC, FMEA, Fishbone Diagram, as well as capability studies

Knowledge of Audit processes i.e. ISO 9001, Konzern, Conformance of production (COP), Corrosion, BIW,VDA and OHSE

In depth knowledge of metal working process (machining and tooling), production process, layout and facilities.

3 Years’ experience as an artisan in Tool room (including Tool Design and Lay-out of Tools, Heavy Press Tools Manufacture, Patternmaking, Machining, Works Preparation, Try-out section, Design FMEA(based on German concept)

Fluency in German (written and spoken)

Job Description and Responsibilities:

Establish all processes, introduction in Production Areas and ensure Stability

Coordinate, measure, follow-up and monitor the implementation status of all completed workshops until fully implemented and improvements achieved

Moderate continuous improvement workshops as required, to achieve the planned productivity and efficiency targets. (Efficiency workshops, Value stream mapping)

Liaise with Internal and External Customers regarding Engineering and Quality specifications and requirements.

Co-ordinate machinery and equipment Buy-off and Acceptance

Ensure all change points are communicated to the relevant stakeholders

Conduct costing enquiry’s to Establish Costs for the purchase / manufacture of facilities

Approve Tool / Facility Design with regards to Function, Work Flow and Specifications for Manufacture

Maintain and operate change control for documentation auditing

Dispose obsolete facilities, equipment and the outsourcing of facilities

