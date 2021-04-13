POD Administrator

Apr 13, 2021

Duties:

  • Uploading POD’s to system
  • Manage software and data on Driver’s tablets/devices
  • Attend to all POD queries
  • Send weekly POD reports

Required Minimum Education;

  • Matric

Required Minimum Experience;

  • 3 Years of POD Administration experience
  • Good communication and organizational skills
  • Must be fully computer literate in Microsoft Word (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc)
  • Advanced Excel skills

Desired Skills:

  • POD
  • reports
  • proof of Delivery
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

South African company specializing in the marketing and distribution of innovative, high-quality products, seeks to employ a skilled POD Administrator for their Centurion branch.

Learn more/Apply for this position