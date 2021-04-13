Duties:
- Uploading POD’s to system
- Manage software and data on Driver’s tablets/devices
- Attend to all POD queries
- Send weekly POD reports
Required Minimum Education;
- Matric
Required Minimum Experience;
- 3 Years of POD Administration experience
- Good communication and organizational skills
- Must be fully computer literate in Microsoft Word (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc)
- Advanced Excel skills
Desired Skills:
- POD
- reports
- proof of Delivery
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
South African company specializing in the marketing and distribution of innovative, high-quality products, seeks to employ a skilled POD Administrator for their Centurion branch.