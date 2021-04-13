POD Administrator

Duties:

Uploading POD’s to system

Manage software and data on Driver’s tablets/devices

Attend to all POD queries

Send weekly POD reports

Required Minimum Education;

Matric

Required Minimum Experience;

3 Years of POD Administration experience

Good communication and organizational skills

Must be fully computer literate in Microsoft Word (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc)

Advanced Excel skills

Desired Skills:

POD

reports

proof of Delivery

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

South African company specializing in the marketing and distribution of innovative, high-quality products, seeks to employ a skilled POD Administrator for their Centurion branch.

