Principal Air Quality Consultant

The role will be a Principal Consultant within the air quality team based in Johannesburg, although working on projects nationally, with a focus on ambient air quality monitoring, with a specific focus on key, strategic projects. The role will also provide exposure to emission inventories, dispersion modelling, regulatory reporting and climate change.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare for and undertake fieldwork, inclusive of dust fallout, meteorological and particulate monitoring, passive sampling, active sampling and acoustic monitoring.

Process and format ambient monitoring data, inclusive of meteorological, dust fallout and particulate matter.

Compile ambient air quality monitoring reports.

Compile acoustic monitoring reports.

Manage and plan fieldwork, and meet all health & safety obligations, incorporating and client requirements.

Compile emission inventories and run dispersion models (AERMOD, CALPUFF)

Compile Atmospheric Impact Reports, Air Quality Impact Assessments and Air Quality Management Plans.

Project management, including financial, health & safety, and project team management.

Business Development and Client Relationship Management.

Qualifications Required:

Minimum BSc Honours / Masters.

Minimum 8 years’ experience in air quality consulting.

Experience in ambient air quality monitoring.

Emission inventories and dispersion modelling (CALPUFF, AERMOD)

Strong project management and team mentorship skills.

Proposal writing.

Knowledge of the South African environmental/air quality legislation

Technical skills to manage, verify and analyze monitoring data.

Competency in Geographic Information Systems.

Desired Skills:

Emission

dispersion modelling

AERMOD

CALPUFF

air quality monitoring

Atmospheric Impact Reports

Air Quality Management Plans.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Engineering Council of South Africa

