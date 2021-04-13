Principal Air Quality Consultant

The role will be a Principal Consultant within the air quality team based in Johannesburg, although working on projects nationally, with a focus on ambient air quality monitoring, with a specific focus on key, strategic projects. The role will also provide exposure to emission inventories, dispersion modelling, regulatory reporting and climate change.
Key Responsibilities:
- Prepare for and undertake fieldwork, inclusive of dust fallout, meteorological and particulate monitoring, passive sampling, active sampling and acoustic monitoring.
- Process and format ambient monitoring data, inclusive of meteorological, dust fallout and particulate matter.
- Compile ambient air quality monitoring reports.
- Compile acoustic monitoring reports.
- Manage and plan fieldwork, and meet all health & safety obligations, incorporating and client requirements.
- Compile emission inventories and run dispersion models (AERMOD, CALPUFF)
- Compile Atmospheric Impact Reports, Air Quality Impact Assessments and Air Quality Management Plans.
- Project management, including financial, health & safety, and project team management.
- Business Development and Client Relationship Management.
Qualifications Required:
- Minimum BSc Honours / Masters.
- Minimum 8 years’ experience in air quality consulting.
- Experience in ambient air quality monitoring.
- Emission inventories and dispersion modelling (CALPUFF, AERMOD)
- Strong project management and team mentorship skills.
- Proposal writing.
- Knowledge of the South African environmental/air quality legislation
- Technical skills to manage, verify and analyze monitoring data.
- Competency in Geographic Information Systems.
Desired Skills:
- Emission
- dispersion modelling
- AERMOD
- CALPUFF
- air quality monitoring
- Atmospheric Impact Reports
- Air Quality Management Plans.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Engineering Council of South Africa