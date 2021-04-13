Principal Air Quality Consultant

Apr 13, 2021

The role will be a Principal Consultant within the air quality team based in Johannesburg, although working on projects nationally, with a focus on ambient air quality monitoring, with a specific focus on key, strategic projects. The role will also provide exposure to emission inventories, dispersion modelling, regulatory reporting and climate change.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Prepare for and undertake fieldwork, inclusive of dust fallout, meteorological and particulate monitoring, passive sampling, active sampling and acoustic monitoring.
  • Process and format ambient monitoring data, inclusive of meteorological, dust fallout and particulate matter.
  • Compile ambient air quality monitoring reports.
  • Compile acoustic monitoring reports.
  • Manage and plan fieldwork, and meet all health & safety obligations, incorporating and client requirements.
  • Compile emission inventories and run dispersion models (AERMOD, CALPUFF)
  • Compile Atmospheric Impact Reports, Air Quality Impact Assessments and Air Quality Management Plans.
  • Project management, including financial, health & safety, and project team management.
  • Business Development and Client Relationship Management.

Qualifications Required:

  • Minimum BSc Honours / Masters.
  • Minimum 8 years’ experience in air quality consulting.
  • Experience in ambient air quality monitoring.
  • Emission inventories and dispersion modelling (CALPUFF, AERMOD)
  • Strong project management and team mentorship skills.
  • Proposal writing.
  • Knowledge of the South African environmental/air quality legislation
  • Technical skills to manage, verify and analyze monitoring data.
  • Competency in Geographic Information Systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Emission
  • dispersion modelling
  • AERMOD
  • CALPUFF
  • air quality monitoring
  • Atmospheric Impact Reports
  • Air Quality Management Plans.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

