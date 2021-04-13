Procurement General Manager

Our client is a large company within an expanding, successful, JSE listed Group, with its Head Office in Johannesburg.

Position Overview:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate will actively contribute to the Company’s Strategy and assume overall responsibility for the Procurement Division

Key Performance Areas including:

  • Identify and keep abreast of market trends and changing customer expectations
  • Procurement Division strategy development and implementation
  • Procurement Division administration
  • Creditor and trade agreement negotiation and management
  • Margin management
  • Category management
  • Product and supplier selection
  • Supplier relationship and performance management
  • Leadership and management of Procurement Division staff
  • Supporting and driving the vision and values of the company
  • Developing and maintaining excellent relationships with internal departments

Qualifications, Experience and Personal Attributes Required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent Diploma
  • A procurement qualification will be beneficial but not essential
  • Minimum of 15 years’ total work experience
  • Minimum of 10 years’ procurement or buying experience
  • Minimum of 5 years’ management experience, having taken full responsibility for a procurement budget of at least R300m
  • Minimum of 5 years’ procurement/buying in a wholesale or retail environment
  • Ability to implement processes, structures, and disciplines where and when required
  • Highly skilled communicator and negotiator
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and a team player
  • Excellent problem solving, decision making and planning skills
  • Proactive, assertive, and energetic
  • Performance driven
  • Ability to work under pressure and go the extra mile

Desired Skills:

  • Procurement
  • Buying
  • Category Management
  • Negotiation
  • Contract Management
  • Supplier Relationship Management
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

