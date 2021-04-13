Procurement General Manager

Our client is a large company within an expanding, successful, JSE listed Group, with its Head Office in Johannesburg.
Position Overview:
Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate will actively contribute to the Company’s Strategy and assume overall responsibility for the Procurement Division
Key Performance Areas including:
- Identify and keep abreast of market trends and changing customer expectations
- Procurement Division strategy development and implementation
- Procurement Division administration
- Creditor and trade agreement negotiation and management
- Margin management
- Category management
- Product and supplier selection
- Supplier relationship and performance management
- Leadership and management of Procurement Division staff
- Supporting and driving the vision and values of the company
- Developing and maintaining excellent relationships with internal departments
Qualifications, Experience and Personal Attributes Required:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent Diploma
- A procurement qualification will be beneficial but not essential
- Minimum of 15 years’ total work experience
- Minimum of 10 years’ procurement or buying experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ management experience, having taken full responsibility for a procurement budget of at least R300m
- Minimum of 5 years’ procurement/buying in a wholesale or retail environment
- Ability to implement processes, structures, and disciplines where and when required
- Highly skilled communicator and negotiator
- Excellent interpersonal skills and a team player
- Excellent problem solving, decision making and planning skills
- Proactive, assertive, and energetic
- Performance driven
- Ability to work under pressure and go the extra mile
Desired Skills:
- Procurement
- Buying
- Category Management
- Negotiation
- Contract Management
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management