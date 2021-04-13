Procurement General Manager

Our client is a large company within an expanding, successful, JSE listed Group, with its Head Office in Johannesburg.

Position Overview:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate will actively contribute to the Company’s Strategy and assume overall responsibility for the Procurement Division

Key Performance Areas including:

Identify and keep abreast of market trends and changing customer expectations

Procurement Division strategy development and implementation

Procurement Division administration

Creditor and trade agreement negotiation and management

Margin management

Category management

Product and supplier selection

Supplier relationship and performance management

Leadership and management of Procurement Division staff

Supporting and driving the vision and values of the company

Developing and maintaining excellent relationships with internal departments

Qualifications, Experience and Personal Attributes Required:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent Diploma

A procurement qualification will be beneficial but not essential

Minimum of 15 years’ total work experience

Minimum of 10 years’ procurement or buying experience

Minimum of 5 years’ management experience, having taken full responsibility for a procurement budget of at least R300m

Minimum of 5 years’ procurement/buying in a wholesale or retail environment

Ability to implement processes, structures, and disciplines where and when required

Highly skilled communicator and negotiator

Excellent interpersonal skills and a team player

Excellent problem solving, decision making and planning skills

Proactive, assertive, and energetic

Performance driven

Ability to work under pressure and go the extra mile

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Buying

Category Management

Negotiation

Contract Management

Supplier Relationship Management

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Learn more/Apply for this position