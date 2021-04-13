Position: Product and Administration Assistant – MT
Location: Bryanston/Remote
Salary: R400K
Roleoverview/purpose
- The Product and Administration Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Head of Product and Administration through effective communication with key stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects as well as various reporting and administrative duties.
Key Responsibilities
- The Product and Administration Assistant is responsible foradministrative functions including but not limited to:
Projects
- Project management of current projects
- Planning for forthcoming projects
Reporting
- Management of reporting requirements
- Development and updating of presentations and reports
- Spreadsheet analysis where and when required
- Coordination reporting from Managers and Team Leaders
- Preparation of board report requirements
Product
- Research for new product initiatives
- Management of data and development of models
- New Product testing, implementation & communication
- Product pricing updateso Product lifecycle monitoring
- Management of product documentation (updating,distribution)
General
- Scheduling Meetings, recording minutes and other adhoc duties.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Process Engineering, Statistics or Similar
- Project Management qualification would be an advantage
- Minimum 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role
- Proficiency in MS Excel and PowerPoint
- Experience with BI software such as Power BI
- Good understanding of the principles and processes of projectmanagement
- Proficient in project management tracking tools preferable
Non-technical skills
- Analytical
- Excellent time management skills
- Organised
- Resilient
- Excellent relationship building skills
- High Attention to Detail
- Structured and Methodical
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strategic
- Effective Planner
- Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment and prioritiseappropriately.
- Efficient and Effective
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree