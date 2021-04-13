Product and Administration Assistant – SM

Position: Product and Administration Assistant

Location: Bryanston

Salary: R 400 000

Role overview/purpose

The Product and Administration Assistant will be responsible for assisting

the Head of Product and Administration through effective communication

with key stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects

as well as various reporting and administrative duties.

Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Process Engineering, Statistics or Similar

Project Management qualification would be an advantage

Experience and skills required:

Minimum 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role

Proficiency in MS Excel and PowerPoint

Experience with BI software such as Power BI

Good understanding of the principles and processes of project

management

management Proficient in project management tracking tools preferable

Key Responsibilities

The Product and Administration Assistant is responsible for administrative functions including but not limited to:

Projects

Project management of current projects

Planning for forthcoming projects

Reporting

Management of reporting requirements

Development and updating of presentations and reports

Spreadsheet analysis where and when required

Coordination reporting from Managers and Team Leaders

Preparation of board report requirements

Product

Research for new product initiatives

Management of data and development of models

New Product testing, implementation & communication

Product pricing updates

Product lifecycle monitoring

Management of product documentation (updating, distribution)

General

Scheduling Meetings, recording minutes and other adhoc duties.

Non-technical skills

Analytical

Excellent time management skills

Organised

Resilient

Excellent relationship building skills

High Attention to Detail

Structured and Methodical

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strategic

Effective Planner

Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment and prioritise appropriately.

Efficient and Effective

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

