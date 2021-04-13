Product and Administration Assistant – SM

Position: Product and Administration Assistant
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 400 000
Role overview/purpose
The Product and Administration Assistant will be responsible for assisting
the Head of Product and Administration through effective communication
with key stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects
as well as various reporting and administrative duties.
Qualification:
-
Bachelor’s Degree in Process Engineering, Statistics or Similar
-
Project Management qualification would be an advantage
Experience and skills required:
- Minimum 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role
- Proficiency in MS Excel and PowerPoint
- Experience with BI software such as Power BI
- Good understanding of the principles and processes of project
management
- Proficient in project management tracking tools preferable
Key Responsibilities
The Product and Administration Assistant is responsible for administrative functions including but not limited to:
Projects
- Project management of current projects
- Planning for forthcoming projects
Reporting
- Management of reporting requirements
- Development and updating of presentations and reports
- Spreadsheet analysis where and when required
- Coordination reporting from Managers and Team Leaders
- Preparation of board report requirements
Product
- Research for new product initiatives
- Management of data and development of models
- New Product testing, implementation & communication
- Product pricing updates
- Product lifecycle monitoring
- Management of product documentation (updating, distribution)
General
- Scheduling Meetings, recording minutes and other adhoc duties.
Non-technical skills
- Analytical
- Excellent time management skills
- Organised
- Resilient
- Excellent relationship building skills
- High Attention to Detail
- Structured and Methodical
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strategic
- Effective Planner
- Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment and prioritise appropriately.
- Efficient and Effective
