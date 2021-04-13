Product Owner (Business Banking -Rental Finance) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To shape, refine and execute Mercantile Rental Finance proposition delivery with superior customer (primarily supplier) experience impact to enable MRF to become the number one rental finance for business.

Experience

Minimum:

3 years’ experience working experience in a product, process or project delivery position within a fast-paced and complex business setting that use Agile delivery in IT

Experience with product delivery in a software development/digital delivery environment

Ideal:

Solutioning, reengineering.

5 years’ experience working experience in a product digitisation position within a fast-paced and complex business setting

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Engineering – General

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Commerce or Engineering – General

Knowledge

Minimum:

Process engineering

Project management

Agile product development lifecycle

Marketing and communication systems

Client journey design (pertaining to web, mobile apps and digital communication)

Client profiling and data segmentation

Applicable regulatory requirements: CPA; POPI; FICA

Digital business models

Stakeholder Management

Functional testing processes

Ideal:

Data Analytics

Skills

Analytical Skills

Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

Communications Skills

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Creating and Innovating

Deciding and Initiating Action

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Persuading and Influencing

Planning and Organising

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

