Product Owner (Business Banking -Rental Finance) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To shape, refine and execute Mercantile Rental Finance proposition delivery with superior customer (primarily supplier) experience impact to enable MRF to become the number one rental finance for business.
Experience
Minimum:
- 3 years’ experience working experience in a product, process or project delivery position within a fast-paced and complex business setting that use Agile delivery in IT
- Experience with product delivery in a software development/digital delivery environment
Ideal:
- Solutioning, reengineering.
- 5 years’ experience working experience in a product digitisation position within a fast-paced and complex business setting
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Engineering – General
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Commerce or Engineering – General
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Process engineering
- Project management
- Agile product development lifecycle
- Marketing and communication systems
- Client journey design (pertaining to web, mobile apps and digital communication)
- Client profiling and data segmentation
- Applicable regulatory requirements: CPA; POPI; FICA
- Digital business models
- Stakeholder Management
- Functional testing processes
Ideal:
- Data Analytics
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)
- Communications Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Creating and Innovating
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Planning and Organising
- Relating and Networking
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals