Product Production Manager
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
One will ensure achievement of Integrated Product Team (IPT) budgeted Production Targets. Coordinate loading and updating of MPS in accordance with IPT requirements. Continuous engagement with QA and Assembly Areas to identify production risks and constraints. Liaison and coordination with all role players in various departments for creation and implementation of mitigating action plans. Regular reporting on key KPI’s.
Experience Required across all the following Key Focus areas:
- Production planning and scheduling
- Capacity Requirements Planning
- Material Availability
- Coordinate technical support to Production line
- Quality interface
- Reporting
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor of Engineering
- 10 Years’ experience in production engineering of advanced technology products
- Experience as a Production Manager is required (managing a line of production engineers)
- Experience in the field of electro-optical or Opto-mechanical products
- Experience in the defence industry
- Thorough understanding of Project Management principles
- Excellent communication skills. Must be able to make presentations at top-management level while also ensuring that all other role-players understand the production status and requirements
- Pro-active planner and action-taker
Desired Skills:
- Opto-mechanical products
- Mechanical Engineering
- Production Engineering
- Production Planning
- Production Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global high-tech pioneer in the defense and security electronics sector.