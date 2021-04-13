Product Production Manager

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

One will ensure achievement of Integrated Product Team (IPT) budgeted Production Targets. Coordinate loading and updating of MPS in accordance with IPT requirements. Continuous engagement with QA and Assembly Areas to identify production risks and constraints. Liaison and coordination with all role players in various departments for creation and implementation of mitigating action plans. Regular reporting on key KPI’s.

Experience Required across all the following Key Focus areas:

Production planning and scheduling

Capacity Requirements Planning

Material Availability

Coordinate technical support to Production line

Quality interface

Reporting

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor of Engineering

10 Years’ experience in production engineering of advanced technology products

Experience as a Production Manager is required (managing a line of production engineers)

Experience in the field of electro-optical or Opto-mechanical products

Experience in the defence industry

Thorough understanding of Project Management principles

Excellent communication skills. Must be able to make presentations at top-management level while also ensuring that all other role-players understand the production status and requirements

Pro-active planner and action-taker

If you meet all the requirements specified above, and you are interested to furthering the process, kindly send your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Opto-mechanical products

Mechanical Engineering

Production Engineering

Production Planning

Production Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global high-tech pioneer in the defense and security electronics sector.

