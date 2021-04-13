Programme Manager (VIDA)

A Programme Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

VIDA aims to continue to save lives, especially children, across Africa and low and middle-income countries, through leading and pioneering research in the field of vaccines and infectious diseases

Main purpose of the job

Manage and co-ordinate studies and programmes from study planning, participant recruitment & retention to programme closure, ensuring consistent research coordination, reporting and internal & external stakeholder liaison

Location

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Wits Learning Centre Building (Nurses Residence), Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital + some work at other sites in Gauteng as required

Key performance areasResearch project management

Project management and delivery in conjunction with study Principal Investigators to protocol, budget and timelines including protocol development and implementation, reports and publications writing, team and sites coordination, regulatory & compliance

Stakeholder relations and communication – managing communications, reporting, documentation and presentations, liaison & relationships with all stakeholders

Administration, quality & internal operations

Quality assurance, compliance and risk – oversight of records, SOPs, GCP, and effective implementation across studies

Database queries, oversight & data management assistance

Assist with writing, protocols, grants, reporting

Coordination and status review with leadership support across projects

Staff Management across applicable studies & liaison with leadership and departmental management

Required minimum education and training

Master’s Degree

Tertiary Qualification in Project Management

Post Graduate Qualification in Public Health or Medical Research or relevant

Professional body registration

HPCSA or applicable an advantage

Required minimum work experience

5 years working experience within a research environment or applicable management experience in a clinical environment

Minimum 2 years management experience with demonstrable project management and administrative leadership skills

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

GCP (Good Clinical Practice)

advanced level of computer literacy

ability to work extended hours

meticulous; understanding of research environment

ability to mentor and coach others

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 19 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

