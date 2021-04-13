Project Management Administrator

Apr 13, 2021

Project Administrator with a Bachelor’s Degree (Process Engineering / Statistics or similar) and preferably a Project Management qualification required to assist with Head of Product and Administration with effective communication to stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects and various reporting.

Minimum requirements:

  • Degree in Process Engineering / Stats or similar essential
  • Project Management qualification advantageous
  • Minimum 1-2 years’ relevant experience dealing with project management and administration required
  • Experience in BI Software (power Bi) required
  • Understanding of principles and processes of project management required
  • Proficiency in project management tracking tools required

Responsibilities:

  • Assist Head of Product and Administrator with communication to stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects, reporting, etc
  • Administrative function of all projects, reporting and products
  • Project management of current projects and planning for future projects
  • Reporting – management of reporting requirements, develop and update presentations and reports, spreadsheet analysis, coordinate reporting from managers and team, prepare board reports
  • Research new product initiatives
  • Manage data and development of models
  • New product testing, implementation and communication
  • Product pricing updates and lifecycle monitoring
  • Management of product documentation (updates, distribution, etc)
  • Schedule meetings, record minutes and other ad hoc duties

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • Project Administration
  • Project Support Administration
  • Power Bi
  • Administration assistant
  • project administration assistant

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

