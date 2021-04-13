Project Management Administrator

Project Administrator with a Bachelor’s Degree (Process Engineering / Statistics or similar) and preferably a Project Management qualification required to assist with Head of Product and Administration with effective communication to stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects and various reporting.
Minimum requirements:
- Degree in Process Engineering / Stats or similar essential
- Project Management qualification advantageous
- Minimum 1-2 years’ relevant experience dealing with project management and administration required
- Experience in BI Software (power Bi) required
- Understanding of principles and processes of project management required
- Proficiency in project management tracking tools required
Responsibilities:
- Assist Head of Product and Administrator with communication to stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects, reporting, etc
- Administrative function of all projects, reporting and products
- Project management of current projects and planning for future projects
- Reporting – management of reporting requirements, develop and update presentations and reports, spreadsheet analysis, coordinate reporting from managers and team, prepare board reports
- Research new product initiatives
- Manage data and development of models
- New product testing, implementation and communication
- Product pricing updates and lifecycle monitoring
- Management of product documentation (updates, distribution, etc)
- Schedule meetings, record minutes and other ad hoc duties
Desired Skills:
- project management
- Project Administration
- Project Support Administration
- Power Bi
- Administration assistant
- project administration assistant
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree