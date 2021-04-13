Project Management Administrator

Project Administrator with a Bachelor’s Degree (Process Engineering / Statistics or similar) and preferably a Project Management qualification required to assist with Head of Product and Administration with effective communication to stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects and various reporting.

Minimum requirements:

Degree in Process Engineering / Stats or similar essential

Project Management qualification advantageous

Minimum 1-2 years’ relevant experience dealing with project management and administration required

Experience in BI Software (power Bi) required

Understanding of principles and processes of project management required

Proficiency in project management tracking tools required

Responsibilities:

Assist Head of Product and Administrator with communication to stakeholders, planning and managing current and future projects, reporting, etc

Administrative function of all projects, reporting and products

Project management of current projects and planning for future projects

Reporting – management of reporting requirements, develop and update presentations and reports, spreadsheet analysis, coordinate reporting from managers and team, prepare board reports

Research new product initiatives

Manage data and development of models

New product testing, implementation and communication

Product pricing updates and lifecycle monitoring

Management of product documentation (updates, distribution, etc)

Schedule meetings, record minutes and other ad hoc duties

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

